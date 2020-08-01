In full public view, a man was thrashed with rods and hammers in Haryana's Gurugram on suspicion that he was carrying cow meat. The victim, a man named Lukman, was chased by cow vigilantes and beaten on Friday, showing how law and order have collapsed in the celebrated city. Reports said one suspect has been arrested. Here's what happened.

Series of events Victim was chased before being waylaid and beaten

After 8 am yesterday, a group of motorcyclists chased Lukman, said to be 25 years old, finally waylaying him near Jama Masjid main market off Jail Road. They rained blows and slaps on him as the young man pleaded for help. Not stopping at that, the assailants then put Lukman in the same pickup truck he was driving and took him to Badshahpur.

Assault While man was being thrashed, onlookers didn't do much

At Badshahpur, the assailants assaulted Lukman again. While he was being beaten in the second location, police arrived but weren't able to control the murderous mob. In one of the clips, a man was seen arguing with a cop and breaking the windshield of the truck, while police tried to hold the crowd back, reports HT. Shockingly, neither police nor bystanders could rescue Lukman.

Attack Even the presence of 15 cops didn't deter the attackers

In yet another video, Lukman was seen sitting cross-legged while one assailant kicked him in the face. Another clip showed the attackers trying to pull Lukman out from a police vehicle, confirming that they weren't worried about the repercussions. Thereafter, they fled. A grievously injured Lukman was taken to Civil Hospital and later to Sector 38's private hospital. He is said to be stable.

Victim's statement Lukman told police he was delivering buffalo meat

Subsequently, an FIR was registered at Badshahpur Police Station, where Lukman revealed details of horror meted on him. He said he was near the traffic signal in Badshahpur when attackers, riding at least four bikes, started following him. He had picked up buffalo meat from Ghasera in Nuh to deliver it to one Tahir Qureshi, who runs a meat shop in the Jama Masjid market.

Quote Lukman tried escaping but assailants caught up on him

"They tried to stop my vehicle but I sped towards Jama Masjid. A few lanes away from the mosque, near the Trunk Market, the men cornered me and assaulted me with rods. They broke the window panes of the truck," he said in the FIR.

Calls Lukman's aide called police for help, pleas went unheard

According to The Hindu, Tahir received a call for help from Lukman and called police at least four times. However, no one turned up. "I again called up the PCR for the fifth time while he was being beaten up with iron rods and hammers, but the police reached 15 minutes after they had driven away with him," Tahir said.

Statement Attack an attempt to disrupt communal harmony: Meat shop owner

Further, Tahir said he had been in the business for almost five decades and never indulged in any illegal activity. He claimed Lukman had been supplying meat for a few years now and had no enmity with the attackers. "This attack has happened a day before Eid and it is an attempt to disturb communal harmony," Tahir told HT.

Police's version No communal link found, cops didn't reach late: Gurugram Police