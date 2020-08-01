With the economy struggling to get back on its feet after being ambushed by coronavirus pandemic, the only way to return to normalcy is testing, isolating, and treating the patients. In this endeavor, India, the third worst-hit nation, has got support from Israel, and is testing four technologies that can detect a coronavirus infection in 30 seconds. Here are more details on this.

Plans Rapid tests crucial for opening economy, promoting co-existence with coronavirus

As per the plan, nearly 10,000 people will be tested twice, once using the RT-PCR process, the traditional and most effective way to judge if someone has been infected, and then using the four technologies to judge their efficiency. If the technologies yield favorable results, they would help kickstart the economy faster and allow co-existence with the deadly virus, feel experts.

Statement PM Modi's adviser said technologies worked in lab settings

Professor K Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the Israeli Defence R&D, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have come together for this project. He revealed the technologies showed good results in lab settings. "But the challenge is to see how they will work in a field setting," he said.

Process One technology employs the terahertz spectroscopy technique

Revealing more about the processes, Raghavan said the first technology uses the terahertz spectroscopy. "In this, a sample is taken, deposited on a chip, and then examined in a manner that specifically detects SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. This does not involve any chemistry or reagents as it does in the current standard tests," he said, adding that results are out within one minute.

Details Reportedly, trials are underway

The second approach is named isothermal test and the third one detects coronavirus-specific poly amino acids. "The fourth approach is to study speech samples from asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic patients, compare them with others and see if the tools of artificial intelligence can be used to identify those who are COVID-19 positive," Raghavan explained. The trials have been underway since last three days, reports PTI.

Statement A big breakthrough even if one technology works: Israel's envoy

On Friday, Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka, accompanied by Raghavan, visited a testing facility in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Malka said that even if one of the four technologies succeeds in noticing the infection in less than a minute then it will be the biggest breakthrough the world has been waiting for. To note, coronavirus has killed 682,999 globally and infected 17,758,804.

Quote India will produce tests, both countries will market it

"By combining advanced Israeli and Indian technology and India's manufacturing prowess, we can find a way to resume our lives and exist alongside virus till vaccine is developed," Malka said, adding that if successful, India will produce the tests and both countries will market it.

Collaboration Israel has also sent equipment to help India's frontline corona-warriors