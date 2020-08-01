Last updated on Aug 01, 2020, 01:54 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal and Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam raided an old age home in the national capital on Friday.
The authorities found at least 19 disabled senior citizens living in a pitiful condition at the establishment that was being operated by an NGO in Nangloi.
Maliwal and Gautam conducted a surprise inspection at the old age home in Nangloi on Friday.
They found more than 19 disabled senior citizens confined to a small room with no social distancing and a single washroom. The toilets were found to be stinking.
In a tweet, Maliwal said that the senior citizens had been tied up and thrashed at the old age home.
छोटे कमरे में 19 बुज़ुर्ग दिव्यांग दयनीय स्तिथि में नांगलोई में NGO द्वारा संचालित प्राइवेट वृद्धाश्रम में रह रहे हैं।— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 31, 2020
सूचना मिलते ही मंत्री @AdvRajendraPal जी के साथ अभी औचक निरीक्षण किया। बुजुर्गों को बांधकर मार पीट तक करते है। मंत्री जी ने कड़े एक्शन के आदेश जारी करे हैं। pic.twitter.com/Oz9vILqYqt
Maliwal tweeted, "In a small room, 19 disabled elderly persons are living in a miserable private old age home run by an NGO in Nangloi."
She added, "In extreme filth and heat, in the same room and the same bed, women and old men are kept in an inhuman condition. Most are suffering from mental illnesses and aren't allowed to go out."
In another tweet, Maliwal wrote that she and Gautam will rehabilitate the elderly persons and take action against the director of the NGO.
The Minister also said in a tweet, "Just did a surprise inspection with Swati Maliwal. They (the NGO authorities) tie up the elderly and beat them. Will take strong action and will also rehabilitate."
