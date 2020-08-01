Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal and Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam raided an old age home in the national capital on Friday. The authorities found at least 19 disabled senior citizens living in a pitiful condition at the establishment that was being operated by an NGO in Nangloi. Here are more details.

Details Elderly were tied up and beaten, says DCW chief

Maliwal and Gautam conducted a surprise inspection at the old age home in Nangloi on Friday. They found more than 19 disabled senior citizens confined to a small room with no social distancing and a single washroom. The toilets were found to be stinking. In a tweet, Maliwal said that the senior citizens had been tied up and thrashed at the old age home.

Twitter Post Here's a clip from the inspection

Quote '19 disabled elderly in miserable condition; most have mental illnesses'

Maliwal tweeted, "In a small room, 19 disabled elderly persons are living in a miserable private old age home run by an NGO in Nangloi." She added, "In extreme filth and heat, in the same room and the same bed, women and old men are kept in an inhuman condition. Most are suffering from mental illnesses and aren't allowed to go out."

Action Elderly to be rehabilitated; Minister orders action against NGO