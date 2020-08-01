Last updated on Aug 01, 2020, 04:38 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
At least 11 persons were killed as a huge crane crashed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday afternoon.
According to reports, the accident occurred during a load test at the shipyard. The injured are being rushed to local hospitals while the police and HSL have launched parallel probes into the crash.
According to the Mirror, the accident occurred during a load test. A trade union leader, identified as Kumar, told the publication that the crane was overloaded and hence crumbled.
Kumar said the testing was being conducted without safety measures in place.
The deceased include four regular employees of HSL, a central government undertaking, and seven contractual employees, The Times of India reported.
At least 3 people killed in a Crane accident at #Visakhapatnam shipyard #VisakhapatnamShipyard #Accident pic.twitter.com/lrJjBqw6zI— TOI Vizag (@TOIVizagNews) August 1, 2020
A police official told Hindustan Times, "Around 20 workers were said to be working on the inspection when the crane crashed. Some workers managed to run for safety, some others received injuries and at least 10 workers were crushed under the weight of the crane." The publication later confirmed 11 deaths.
The official continued, "The injured workers are being shifted to local hospitals."
TOI reported that, according to preliminary information, the crane had been purchased from Anupam Crane Company in Mumbai. However, the Anupam Crane Company had not conducted a trial run during delivery. On Saturday, a full loading test was being conducted.
The police and the shipyard staff are involved in rescue operations.
Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena rushed to the spot to conduct an inquiry into the accident. Reportedly, HSL has also launched a separate inquiry.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's office told ANI that the CM had directed Visakhapatnam District Collector and Commissioner Meena to take immediate action in the incident.
