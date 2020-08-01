At least 11 persons were killed as a huge crane crashed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, the accident occurred during a load test at the shipyard. The injured are being rushed to local hospitals while the police and HSL have launched parallel probes into the crash. Here are more details.

Accident Crane was overloaded, says trade union leader

According to the Mirror, the accident occurred during a load test. A trade union leader, identified as Kumar, told the publication that the crane was overloaded and hence crumbled. Kumar said the testing was being conducted without safety measures in place. The deceased include four regular employees of HSL, a central government undertaking, and seven contractual employees, The Times of India reported.

Twitter Post You can watch a clip here

Quote 'Around 20 workers said to be working on the inspection'

A police official told Hindustan Times, "Around 20 workers were said to be working on the inspection when the crane crashed. Some workers managed to run for safety, some others received injuries and at least 10 workers were crushed under the weight of the crane." The publication later confirmed 11 deaths. The official continued, "The injured workers are being shifted to local hospitals."

Information Crane purchased from Anupam Crane Company

TOI reported that, according to preliminary information, the crane had been purchased from Anupam Crane Company in Mumbai. However, the Anupam Crane Company had not conducted a trial run during delivery. On Saturday, a full loading test was being conducted.

Authorities’ response Chief Minister directs local authorities to take immediate action