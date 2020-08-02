India reported roughly 55,000 new coronavirus infections on Saturday. The nationwide tally reached 17.5 lakh while the death toll crossed 37,000. At least seven states and union territories independently reported their biggest single-day spikes: Bihar (3,521 new infections), Telangana (2,083), Odisha (1,602), Rajasthan (1,160), Punjab (944), Nagaland (138), and Andaman and Nicobar (88). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 16,95,988 COVID-19 cases, 36,511 deaths

Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 16,95,988 COVID-19 cases, including 36,511 deaths, 5,65,103 active cases, and 10,94,374 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 17,51,842 cases and 37439 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 11.46 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Maharashtra: 4,31,719 total cases, 15,316 deaths, 2,66,883 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 2,51,738 total cases, 4,034 deaths, 1,90,966 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 1,50,209 total cases, 1,407 deaths, 76,614 recoveries. Delhi: 1,36,716 total cases, 3,989 deaths, 1,22,131 recoveries. Karnataka: 1,29,287 total cases, 2,412 deaths, 53,648 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 89,068 total cases, 1,677 deaths, 51,354 recoveries. West Bengal: 72,777 total cases, 1,629 deaths, 50,517 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Telangana reported a record spike of 2,083 new cases. The state's tally has now reached 64,786, including 530 deaths and 46,502 recoveries. Bihar saw its highest single-day spike of 3,521, bringing the total to 54,508, including 312 deaths and 35,473 recoveries. Nagaland reported its highest single-day spike of 138 fresh cases. The state's total has reached 1,831, including five deaths and 640 recoveries.

Odisha's tally reached 33,479 with a record spike of 1,602 fresh cases. 21,274 in the state have recovered while the death toll stood at 187 (excluding 38 non-COVID deaths). The Andaman and Nicobar Islands saw a record spike of 88 new cases. The UT's total reached 636, including 226 recoveries, while the death toll rose to seven.

Information These states recorded their biggest spikes

Punjab reported a record spike of 944 new cases bringing the total to 17,063, including 405 deaths and 11,075 recoveries. A record spike of 1,160 fresh cases took Rajasthan's tally to 43,243, including 694 deaths and 30,668 recoveries.

Key updates Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh report over 9,000 new cases

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, reported massive single-day spikes of 9,601, 9,276, 5,879, 5,172, 3,807, and 2,589 fresh cases. Gujarat also reported a huge spike of 1,136 fresh cases. The state's tally reached 62,574, including 2,465 deaths and 45,782 recoveries. Assam reported 1,457 fresh cases, bringing the total to 41,726, including 101 deaths and 31,442 recoveries.

Key updates 793 new cases in Haryana; Kerala's tally crosses 24,000