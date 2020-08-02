'Got tested after noticing symptoms; result positive'
Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote, "After noticing initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested and the result was found to be positive. My health is fine, but on the advice of doctors, I am getting myself admitted to a hospital."
He added, "I urge everyone who came in contact with me over the past few days to isolate themselves and get themselves tested."
कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं।