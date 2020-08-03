Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Yediyurappa is the second state CM after Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to have tested positive. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had also tested positive. The development comes amid a nationwide spike in the outbreak. Here are more details.

Details Tested positive for coronavirus; being hospitalized: Yediyurappa

Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa said, "I have tested positive for coronavirus." He said that he is being hospitalized as a precautionary measure on the recommendation of doctors. However, he said that he feels fine. The CM went on to add, "I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine."

Twitter Post You can view Yediyurappa's tweet here

I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 2, 2020

Recent developments Amit Shah, Banwarilal Purohit tested positive earlier today

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister had revealed that he had tested positive after noticing symptoms. He, too, had said that he was being hospitalized as a precautionary measure. Purohit, on the other hand, has a mild case of COVID-19 and is asymptomatic. He has been advised home isolation. He will be monitored by a team of doctors from Chennai's Kauvery hospital.

Information UP Minister Kamal Rani Varun also died of COVID-19

Earlier on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun had died after contracting the virus. Varun was 62 and also had co-morbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, and hyperthyroidism. She was being treated at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Lucknow.

Coronavirus How bad is the outbreak in India?