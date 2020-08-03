On Sunday, India reported over 52,000 new coronavirus infections. The nationwide tally has now crossed 18 lakh while the death toll also surged past 38,000. At least six states and union territories independently reported their biggest single-day spike in cases: West Bengal (2,739 new infections), Rajasthan (1,167), Madhya Pradesh (921), Goa (337), Andaman and Nicobar (98), and Mizoram (57). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 17,50,723 COVID-19 cases, 37,364 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 17,50,723 COVID-19 cases, including 37,364 deaths, 5,67,730 active cases, and 11,45,629 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 18,04,499 cases and 38,177 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 11.87 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 4,41,228 total cases, 15,576 deaths, 2,76,809 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 2,57,613 total cases, 4,132 deaths, 1,96,483 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 1,58,764 total cases, 1,474 deaths, 82,886 recoveries. Delhi: 1,37,677 total cases, 4,004 deaths, 1,23,317 recoveries. Karnataka: 1,34,819 total cases, 2,496 deaths, 57,725 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 92,921 total cases, 1,730 deaths, 53,357 recoveries. West Bengal: 75,516 total cases, 1,678 deaths, 52,730 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

A record spike of 1,167 new cases took Rajasthan's total to 44,410, including 706 deaths and 31,216 recoveries. Madhya Pradesh reported its biggest spike of 921 new cases. The state's total has reached 33,535, including 886 deaths and 23,550 recoveries. Goa reported 337 fresh cases—the highest single-day spike yet—taking the total to 6,530. 53 patients have died in the state while 4,668 have recovered.

West Bengal witnessed a record spike of 2,739 new cases. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands saw its biggest single-day spike of 98 new cases. The UT's total reached 734, out of which, 242 patients have recovered. The death toll rose to eight. Mizoram reported its highest single-day spike of 57 fresh cases. The state's total has reached 470 with zero deaths and 258 recoveries.

Key updates 9,509 new cases in Maharashtra; Gujarat reports 1,101 new cases

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh saw massive spikes of 9,509, 8,555, 5,875, 5,532, and 3,853 fresh cases respectively. Gujarat saw a spike of 1,101 fresh cases. The total reached 63,575, including 2,487 deaths and 46,587 recoveries. 1,169 fresh cases in Kerala took the tally to 25,911, including 14,463 recoveries and 82 deaths (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur).

Information Delhi reports under 1,000 new cases; Bihar's tally crosses 57,000