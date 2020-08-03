Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor Tahir Hussain has confessed to his involvement in the violence that broke out in Northeast Delhi earlier this year, according to police records. An Interrogation Report (IR) by the Delhi Police, accessed by the news agency ANI, stated that Hussain admitted to inciting violence in Northeast Delhi in February. Here are more details.

Details Hussain admitted to collecting glass bottles, petrol, acid

Reportedly, according to the Delhi Police, Hussain has admitted to collecting glass bottles, petrol, acid, stones, etc., on his roof. He had also taken a pistol from a police station, the interrogation has revealed. The IR also stated that Hussain called people to throw stones, petrol bombs, and acid bottles from his roof on February 24.

Information Hussain prime accused in IB staffer's death

Hussain is the prime accused in the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, according to a charge sheet by Delhi Police. Sharma's body had been recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26, during the violence.

Other revelations IR states Hussain met Umar Khalid at PFI office

The IR also stated that Hussain admitted to meeting former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and activist Umar Khalid at the Popular Front of India (PFI) office in Shaheen Bagh on January 8. It said that Hussain's acquaintance, United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi, and Saifi's friend Ishrat Jahan started a protest in Khureji in line with the protest in Shaheen Bagh.

Quote 'Met Khalid Saifi for planning the riots'