Last updated on Aug 03, 2020, 01:16 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Member of Parliament Karti Chidamabaram (48) on Monday revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Chidamabaram, who represents Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) in the Lok Sabha, is the latest among prominent political figures to have contracted the infection.
The parliamentarian said that his symptoms are mild and he has quarantined himself at home.
Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram wrote, "I have just tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are mild, and as per medical advice, I am under home quarantine."
Chidambaram, who is also the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, added, "I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol."
I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol.— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 3, 2020
Thereafter, P Chidamabaram took to Twitter saying that his son had home quarantined in Chennai while he is at their Managiri home in Sivagangai constituency. The 74-year-old former Union Minister said that he is fine.
As of Monday morning, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed a total of 18,03,695 COVID-19 cases, including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 recoveries, and 38,135 deaths.
Tamil Nadu is notably India's second-worst hit state with 2,57,613 cases. The death toll is 4,132, while 1,96,483 have recovered.
Notably, DMK MLA J Anbazhagan had died in Tamil Nadu's Chennai in June after contracting COVID-19.
Earlier on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah had revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
Shah said that he got tested after noticing symptoms. Yediyurappa said that he felt "fine," while Purohit reported being an asymptomatic case.
Shah and Yediyurappa had said they were being hospitalized, but Purohit has been home-quarantined.
Earlier on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun had died after contracting the virus. Varun was 62 and also had co-morbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, and hyperthyroidism. She was being treated at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Lucknow.
