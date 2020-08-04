India on Sunday reported over 50,000 new coronavirus infections pushing the nationwide total to 18.55 lakh. The death toll reached 38,983 with over 800 more deaths. At least two states reported record daily spikes: Assam (2,371 new infections) and Nagaland (194). Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total number of samples tested for COVID-19 in India has crossed two crore.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 18,03,695 COVID-19 cases, 38,135 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 18,03,695 COVID-19 cases, including 38,135 deaths, 5,79,357 active cases, and 11,86,203 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 18,55,232 cases and 38,983 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 12.30 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 4,50,196 total cases, 15,842 deaths, 2,87,030 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 2,63,222 total cases, 4,241 deaths, 2,02,283 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 1,66,586 total cases, 1,537 deaths, 88,672 recoveries. Karnataka: 1,39,571 total cases, 2,594 deaths, 62,500 recoveries. Delhi: 1,38,482 total cases, 4,021 deaths, 1,24,254 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 97,362 total cases, 1,778 deaths, 55,393 recoveries. West Bengal: 78,232 total cases, 1,731 deaths, 54,818 recoveries.

Information These states recorded their biggest spikes

A record spike of 2,371 fresh cases pushed Assam's total to 45,275, including 109 deaths and 33,428 recoveries. Nagaland reported 194 new cases, the biggest single-day spike yet. The state's total has reached 2,129, including four deaths and 648 recoveries.

Key updates 8,968 new cases in Maharashtra; Bihar's tally nears 60,000

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal reported massive spikes of 8,968, 7,822, 5,609, 4,441, and 2,716 new cases respectively. With 2,297 fresh cases, Bihar's tally neared the 60,000 mark. The state has reported 59,567 cases, including 336 deaths and 38,508 recoveries. 286 new cases brought Goa's total to 6,816, which includes 56 deaths and 4,876 recoveries.

Key updates Karnataka reports under 5,000 new cases; MP's tally crosses 34,000

Karnataka reported 4,752 fresh cases, the first time in two weeks that daily new cases fell under 5,000. Rajasthan saw a huge spike of 1,145 new cases. The state's total reached 45,555 with 719 deaths and 32,051 recoveries. Madhya Pradesh's tally crossed 34,000, reaching 34,285, with 750 new cases. 900 patients have died in the state while 24,099 have recovered.

Information 805 new cases in Delhi; Andaman sees second-biggest spike