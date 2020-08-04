The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the list of candidates who qualified for the Civil Services Examination 2019. This year, the prestigious examination was topped by Pradeep Kumar. Pratibha Verma was the topper among all women candidates. A total of 829 candidates were selected for various Civil Services through this examination, which was held in September last year. Here's more.

Process A step-by-step guide to check the results

The results can be checked by visiting either upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Once you have landed on the main page, you need to click on the result link. The link will direct you to the login page, where you will be asked to enter your credentials. After you fill the requisite details, the result will be displayed on your screen.

Details EWS category was introduced for first time last year

Of the 829 candidates selected, 304 from General Category cleared the examination. As per the break-up released by UPSC, 251 from OBC, 129 from SC, 78 from EWS (Economically Weaker Section), and 67 from ST categories will be appointed. It is pertinent to note that the EWS category was introduced for the first time in the UPSC examination last year.

Results of 11 candidates withheld by commission