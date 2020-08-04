Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The development comes just two days after sitting CM BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the virus. India has witnessed a steep spike in COVID-19 cases since July and the nationwide tally has reached 18.5 lakh. Karnataka is the fourth worst-hit state in the outbreak.

Details Siddaramaiah admitted to Manipal Hospital

Siddaramaiah tweeted, "I have been tested positive for COVID-19 and also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution." The 71-year-old Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly requested those who came in contact with him to monitor their symptoms and quarantine themselves. Siddaramaiah is undergoing treatment at the Manipal Hospital, where Yediyurappa has also been admitted.

I have been tested positive for #Covid19 also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.



I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms to quarantine themselves. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2020

Condition Siddaramaiah had fever since Monday morning, says son

Siddaramaiah's son and MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah also tweeted saying that the former CM had had a fever since Monday morning and then underwent an antigen test. According to PTI, the Manipal Hospital said in a statement that Siddaramaiah is "doing well and is stable currently." The statement said he's undergoing "appropriate evaluation and management by a multidisciplinary team of doctors."

Yediyurappa Earlier, Yediyurappa tested positive along with daughter Padmavathi

On Sunday, Yediyurappa said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 adding that he feels fine and is being hospitalized on the doctor's advice. Yediyurappa's daughter Padmavathi and six staff members working at the CM's office have also tested positive. However, the CM's son has tested negative. After Siddaramaiah tested positive, Yediyurappa wished him a speedy recovery.

Recent developments Home Minister Amit Shah among political figures infected

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor had said that they had also tested positive. The same day, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun had died after contracting COVID-19. She was 62 and also had co-morbidities. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also tested positive among other prominent political figures.

Outbreak India reports 18.5 lakh cases, nearly 39,000 deaths