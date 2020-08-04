-
04 Aug 2020
Karnataka: Siddaramaiah tests positive for coronavirus; admitted to hospital
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The development comes just two days after sitting CM BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the virus.
India has witnessed a steep spike in COVID-19 cases since July and the nationwide tally has reached 18.5 lakh. Karnataka is the fourth worst-hit state in the outbreak.
Details
Siddaramaiah admitted to Manipal Hospital
Siddaramaiah tweeted, "I have been tested positive for COVID-19 and also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution."
The 71-year-old Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly requested those who came in contact with him to monitor their symptoms and quarantine themselves.
Siddaramaiah is undergoing treatment at the Manipal Hospital, where Yediyurappa has also been admitted.
Twitter Post
You can view Siddaramaiah's tweet here
I have been tested positive for #Covid19 also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2020
I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms to quarantine themselves.
Condition
Siddaramaiah had fever since Monday morning, says son
Siddaramaiah's son and MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah also tweeted saying that the former CM had had a fever since Monday morning and then underwent an antigen test.
According to PTI, the Manipal Hospital said in a statement that Siddaramaiah is "doing well and is stable currently." The statement said he's undergoing "appropriate evaluation and management by a multidisciplinary team of doctors."
Yediyurappa
Earlier, Yediyurappa tested positive along with daughter Padmavathi
On Sunday, Yediyurappa said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 adding that he feels fine and is being hospitalized on the doctor's advice.
Yediyurappa's daughter Padmavathi and six staff members working at the CM's office have also tested positive. However, the CM's son has tested negative.
After Siddaramaiah tested positive, Yediyurappa wished him a speedy recovery.
Recent developments
Home Minister Amit Shah among political figures infected
On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor had said that they had also tested positive.
The same day, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun had died after contracting COVID-19. She was 62 and also had co-morbidities.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also tested positive among other prominent political figures.
Outbreak
India reports 18.5 lakh cases, nearly 39,000 deaths
As of Tuesday morning, the Health Ministry reported a total of 18,55,745 COVID-19 cases, including 38,938 deaths, 5,86,298 active cases, and 12,30,509 recoveries.
Karnataka has reported a total of 1,39,571 cases, including 62,500 recoveries. On Monday, the state saw a spike of 4,752 cases, the first time in two weeks that daily new cases dropped below 5,000.
The state's death toll is 2,594.