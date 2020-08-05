On Tuesday, India registered roughly 51,000 new coronavirus infections. The nationwide total has now reached 19.06 lakh while the death toll rose to 39,833 with 850 more deaths on Tuesday. At least five states and union territories reported record single-day spikes: Karnataka (6,259 new infections), Assam (2,886), Nagaland (276), Andaman and Nicobar (98), and Chandigarh (46). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 18,55,745 COVID-19 cases, 38,938 deaths

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 18,55,745 COVID-19 cases, including 38,938 deaths, 5,86,298 active cases, and 12,30,509 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 19,06,407 cases and 39,833 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 12.8 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 4,57,956 total cases, 16,142 deaths, 2,99,356 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 2,68,285 total cases, 4,349 deaths, 2,08,784 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 1,76,333 total cases, 1,604 deaths, 95,625 recoveries. Karnataka: 1,45,830 total cases, 2,704 deaths, 69,272 recoveries. Delhi: 1,39,156 total cases, 4,033 deaths, 1,25,226 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 1,00,310 total cases, 1,817 deaths, 57,271 recoveries. West Bengal: 80,984 total cases, 1,731 deaths, 54,818 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Karnataka saw a record spike of 6,259 cases. Assam reported the highest single-day spike of 2,886 cases, bringing the total to 48,161. 115 patients have died in the state while 33,428 have recovered. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands saw a record spike of 98 new cases. The UT's total reached 928, out of which, 277 patients have recovered. The death toll rose to 12.

Nagaland reported 276 new cases, the biggest single-day spike yet. The state's total has reached 2,405, including four deaths and 657 recoveries. Chandigarh reported its highest spike in cases with 46 fresh infections. The UT's total reached 1,206 with 20 deaths and 715 recoveries.

Key updates 9,747 new cases in Andhra Pradesh; Gujarat's tally crosses 65,000

Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal reported massive single-day spikes of 9,747, 7,760, 5,063, and 2,752 fresh cases. A spike of 1,020 cases took Gujarat's total to 65,704, including 2,534 deaths and 48,359 recoveries. Bihar reported 2,464 new cases, which brought the total to 62,031. 349 patients have died in the state while 40,760 have recovered.

Key updates Chhattisgarh's tally crosses 10,000; Goa reports 259 new cases

Rajasthan saw a huge spike of 1,124 new cases. The state's total reached 46,679 with 732 deaths and 32,832 recoveries. Chhattisgarh's tally crossed 10,000, reaching 10,109, with 280 new cases. The state has reported 69 deaths while 7,613 patients have recovered. 259 new cases pushed Goa's tally past the 7,000-mark. The total has reached 7,075 with 60 deaths and 5,114 recoveries.

Information Manipur's tally crosses 3,000; 95 new cases in Sikkim