Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave a speech from the Ram Janmabhoomi site, shortly after he participated in the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony that will kickstart the temple's construction. Starting his speech with "Jai Siya Ram," he said he was honored to be a participant in the event. He added the entire nation was in a festive mood today. Here are more details.

Ceremony Background: Months after SC's verdict, ground-breaking ceremony took place

PM Modi visited Ayodhya after 29 years for the historic groundbreaking ceremony. Before he sat for the puja, he visited the famed Hanumangarhi Temple, offered prayers before Ram Lalla, and planted a sapling. The ceremony was held months after Supreme Court put an end to the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple matter, by allowing the temple's construction and handing over 5 acres of land for the mosque.

Event A few people participated in the puja due to pandemic

Along with PM Modi, only a few people sat for the puja. These included UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, and family member of Ashok Singhal, the late chief of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) who was involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The guest list was kept to a minimum considering coronavirus induced restrictions.

Speech Adityanath thanked PM Modi for fulfilling a long-standing dream

On the stage, Adityanath hailed PM Modi, thanking him for a fulfilling a 500-year-old dream. "The power of India's democratic values and its judiciary has shown the world that how can matters by resolved peacefully, democratically and constitutionally. All those who could not participate in the ceremony today, will be included later," Adityanath, whose mentors participated in the Ram Janmabhoomi event, said.

Bhagwat's words In his speech, Bhagwat remembered Advani, who couldn't attend event

After Adityanath, Bhagwat addressed the attendees, remembering the "long struggle" for the temple. He also mentioned BJP veteran LK Advani, the face of Ram Janmabhoomi movement, saying he must be seeing history unfold virtually. Advani and another BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi were invited but skipped the ceremony due to their age. It is an emotional moment for me, Advani had said earlier.

What he said Lord Rama lived in a tent for years: PM Modi

PM Modi said crores of Indians and Ram Bhakts, were finding it difficult to digest that the day has finally arrived. Underscoring that Lord Rama's infant form lived in a tent for years, he expressed gratitude toward those who fought for the temple. Saying that Lord Rama lives in our hearts, he added, "Ram Mandir will be a modern symbol of our culture."

Quote PM said history is being repeated with Ram Temple's construction

"With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts of temple construction will be completed," he added.

Praise for deity "Besides India, other countries live by His values as well"

Remembering the lessons Ramayana taught, PM Modi said there was no aspect of life where the deity didn't lead the way. He said country had absorbed everything about Him. Citing examples of Indonesia, Cambodia, Nepal, and China, he said Lord Rama's values weren't just restricted to India but helped other countries as well. He said believers across the globe must be happy today.

Details Have to build self-reliant India on Lord Rama's values: PM