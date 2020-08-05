In a heartbreaking incident reported from Chhattisgarh, a woman, showing coronavirus symptoms, died on the way after state police didn't allow her to cross into the neighboring district, despite showing necessary documents. The woman, identified as one Bihani Devi, died on August 2 after police didn't cooperate, her husband Ramadhar Painka said. As the matter got attention, an inquiry was ordered. Here's what happened.

What happened Woman had been suffering from cough, fever

Reportedly, Devi hailed from Gaina village in Balrampur district and had been suffering from coronavirus symptoms for a week. Her husband was taking her to a hospital in neighboring Surajpur district after her situation didn't improve. But near the check post under Chandaura police station in Surajpur district, they were stopped by cops. They tried reasoning with the officers but to no avail.

Ordeal Husband forced to alight from hired vehicle after wife died

Panika told NDTV that he hired a vehicle for the journey, but his wife died soon. "The driver of the hired vehicle forced me to get out with the body. I told him I would pay extra to take us to the village but he refused," he said. Panika was deserted on the highway with his wife's body for nearly an hour.

Reaction Police denied allegations, said woman lacked proper documents

On the incident, Inspector General of Police, Surajpur, KL Dangi, said the family's allegations were false and claimed they didn't apprise about a medical emergency. "A joint team of police, health officials, and revenue officers are deployed at the check post because it's a highway that connects UP. For inter-district commutation, no pass is required," Dangi said. He claimed the driver gave the wrong information.

Quote High-ranking official assured guilty will be punished