Last updated on Aug 05, 2020, 03:51 pm
Written byDyuti Biswas
In a heartbreaking incident reported from Chhattisgarh, a woman, showing coronavirus symptoms, died on the way after state police didn't allow her to cross into the neighboring district, despite showing necessary documents.
The woman, identified as one Bihani Devi, died on August 2 after police didn't cooperate, her husband Ramadhar Painka said.
As the matter got attention, an inquiry was ordered.
Here's what happened.
Reportedly, Devi hailed from Gaina village in Balrampur district and had been suffering from coronavirus symptoms for a week. Her husband was taking her to a hospital in neighboring Surajpur district after her situation didn't improve.
But near the check post under Chandaura police station in Surajpur district, they were stopped by cops.
They tried reasoning with the officers but to no avail.
Panika told NDTV that he hired a vehicle for the journey, but his wife died soon.
"The driver of the hired vehicle forced me to get out with the body. I told him I would pay extra to take us to the village but he refused," he said.
Panika was deserted on the highway with his wife's body for nearly an hour.
On the incident, Inspector General of Police, Surajpur, KL Dangi, said the family's allegations were false and claimed they didn't apprise about a medical emergency.
"A joint team of police, health officials, and revenue officers are deployed at the check post because it's a highway that connects UP. For inter-district commutation, no pass is required," Dangi said.
He claimed the driver gave the wrong information.
"I will take strict action against those barring the victim from availing medical treatment. The officials on duty have denied stopping the couple, but the victim has accused the police. The death is very unfortunate and we will sort out this issue," an official said.
