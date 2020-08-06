India on Wednesday reported roughly 56,000 new coronavirus infections took the nationwide total to 19.63 lakh. The death toll surged past 40,700 with over 900 more fatalities. At least six states and union territories have independently reported the biggest single-day spikes: West Bengal (2,816 new cases), Jharkhand (978), Goa (348), Puducherry (286), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (99), and Chandigarh (64). Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 19,08,254 COVID-19 cases, 39,795 deaths

Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 19,08,254 COVID-19 cases, including 39,795 deaths, 5,86,244 active cases, and 12,82,215 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 19,63,192 cases and 40,750 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 13.27 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 4,68,265 total cases, 16,476 deaths, 3,05,521 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 2,73,460 total cases, 4,461 deaths, 2,14,815 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 1,86,461 total cases, 1,681 deaths, 1,04,354 recoveries. Karnataka: 1,51,449 total cases, 2,804 deaths, 74,679 recoveries. Delhi: 1,40,232 total cases, 4,044 deaths, 1,26,116 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 1,04,388 total cases, 1,857 deaths, 60,558 recoveries. West Bengal: 83,800 total cases, 1,846 deaths, 58,962 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Jharkhand reported 978 new cases, the biggest spike yet, bringing the spike to 15,048. 136 patients have died in the state while 5,826 patients have recovered. A record spike of 348 cases brought Goa's total to 7,423. 64 patients have died while 5,287 have recovered. Chandigarh saw a record spike of 64 cases, bringing the total to 1,270, including 20 deaths and 715 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

West Bengal reported the biggest single-day spike of 2,816 cases. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands saw a record spike of 99 new cases. The UT's total reached 1,027, out of which, 277 patients have recovered. The death toll rose to 14. A record spike of 286 brought Puducherry's tally to 4,433. 65 have died in the state while 2,668 have reported.

Key updates Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh reported over 10,000 new cases

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh reported massive spikes of 10,309, 10,128, 5,619, 5,175, and 4,078 fresh cases. Delhi reported 1,076 new cases. Telangana saw a huge spike of 2,012 cases. The state's total has reached 70,958, including 576 deaths and 50,814 recoveries. 2,284 new cases in Assam took the state's total to 50,445, including 121 deaths and 35,892 recoveries.

Information Rajasthan and Kerala reported over 1,100 new cases