Maharashtra's capital Mumbai got a little respite from the downpour on Thursday, as the intensity of rainfall reduced and floodwaters receded in some areas. On Wednesday, the maximum city was battered by heavy rainfall and strong winds, reaching up to 100 kmph. The winds uprooted trees and fragile structures across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, sparking fears of a repeat of the 2005 deluge.

Prediction Moderate to heavy rainfall expected today

As per IMD, Mumbai city and suburbs could receive moderate to heavy rainfall for 3-4 hours today. The rain could be accompanied by strong winds and thunder/lightning is also expected in a few areas. Mumbai has already surpassed the annual seasonal average of 2,260.4 mm rain. Till now, it has reportedly received 2,319.7 mm rain. Yesterday, Colaba reported its heaviest rainfall in 46 years.

Destruction 100 trees uprooted, iconic signage of BSE building toppled

In South Mumbai, the situation last evening was horrific, to say the least. Due to incessant rains, severe water-logging was reported from even the posh areas. The high-speed winds uprooted at least 100 trees and the signage atop the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building was also destroyed. Electricity supply was disrupted in areas like Fort, Churchgate, Marine Drive, Girgaum, Breach Candy, and Pedder Road.

Water bodies Water from Arabian Sea spilled to streets

In just the first five days of August, Mumbai reached 64% of its monthly quota for rains. Unsurprisingly, water bodies swelled, with residents commenting that it was an unprecedented sight. The level at the Arabian Sea rose dangerously and water spilled to the outer road at Girgaon Chowpatty. One of the reservoirs of Mumbai, Vihar Lake, overflowed by 10 pm. Before Vihar Lake, Tulsi Lake overflowed.

Damage DY Patil Stadium and JJ Hospital suffered due to rains

Images that crept to social media showed the extensive damage caused to infrastructure. In one image, the canopy of the roof of the DY Patil Stadium was seen being uprooted. Parts of JJ Hospital, one of Mumbai's celebrated healthcare facilities, were submerged in rainwater. Patients and their family members moved through floodwaters inside the facility's general ward. MRI/CT scan facilities were also affected.

Precautions The situation could worsen anytime, NDRF teams deployed

With water receding in some areas, transport services crawled back to normalcy. Local trains, seen as Mumbai's lifeline, and BEST buses were adversely affected by water-logging. However, officials are still being cautious as IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Keeping the evolving situation in mind, five NDRF teams were deployed in Mumbai. Four teams were also sent to Kolhapur.

Details PM Modi spoke with Uddhav Thackeray, assured all possible help