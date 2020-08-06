In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman was left fighting for her life after being stabbed 30 times by her former classmate this week. The man, who followed her from the Uttar Pradesh city to her husband's house in Gurugram, had been stalking her for quite some time. The accused was arrested from the crime spot and is currently out on bail.

Beginning Accused was angry after victim spurned his advances earlier

The accused, a Delhi-based man named Vivek Kumar, had been the victim's classmate at a Delhi University college. Vivek told the police that he proposed to marry the victim in December last year, but his advances were met with ridicule. He had been nursing a grudge since then. The woman had ultimately gotten married to a Gurugram-based private firm employee in February this year.

Details His stalking "process" got affected due to lockdown

In March, Vivek got to know about her marriage and visited Gurugram to find her current address. However, the coronavirus-necessitated lockdown, enforced in March, threw a wrench in his plans. He resumed his search in August. On the day of the incident, he reportedly followed the victim from outside her parental home in Khoda Colony, Noida, when she came down for a visit.

Incident On meeting her finally, he stabbed her multiple times

From Noida, Vivek followed the victim to her new home in Gurugram's Rajeev Nagar. He then spoke to her mother-in-law, introducing himself as a "close friend," and said he wanted to see her. When the victim arrived, he took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed her in the head and face, her mother-in-law told Times of India.

Injuries Accused ran after family called for help

As Vivek was stabbing the victim, her father-in-law intervened to save her. Unfortunately, he was also attacked in the process and received wounds on his hands and legs. The family shouted for help and neighbors rushed to the scene. An alarmed Vivek then ran out of the house and attempted to jump off the roof of another building.

Arrest Accused injured himself while trying to flee, was arrested

Vivek was nabbed by neighbors when he attempted to flee. HT claimed that he was assaulted by locals before being handed over to cops. Police said that Vivek has been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 452 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

What police said Police looking through history of accused to join dots