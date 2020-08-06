For the first time since tensions with China sparked along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) earlier this year, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) admitted to intrusion. This information which was available on MoD's website since Tuesday has now been taken down, said reports. MoD also said China's aggression has been increasing and the current stand-off could be prolonged. Here are more details.

Document Chinese side has transgressed in some areas, read the document

Reportedly, the information filed under "Chinese Aggression on LAC," read, "Chinese aggression has been increasing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and more particularly in Galwan valley since May 5, 2020. The Chinese side has transgressed in the areas of Kungrang Nala, Gogra, and the north bank of Pangong Tso Lake on May 17-18." MoD used "transgression" as a substitute for "intrusion."

Details Document mentioned Galwan Valley clash, dialogue between high-level officers

In the next point, MoD revealed that soldiers on the ground engaged in dialogue to defuse the tension. The June 6 meeting of Corps Commander level was also mentioned. "However, a violent face-off incident took place between the two sides on 15th June 2020, resulting in casualties of both sides, (sic)" the document read. It also spoke about the consequent meetings between high-level officers.

Quote The situation in Eastern Ladakh continues to be sensitive: MoD

Suggesting that the current standoff would be prolonged despite talks being held, the document added, "The situation in Eastern Ladakh arising from unilateral aggression by China continues to be sensitive and requiring close monitoring and prompt action based on the evolving situation. (sic)"

Looking back India maintained no one entered territory, PM said the same

India's consistent position since the tensions sparked in May was that no one crossed the border. The same sentiment was reflected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after an all-party meeting, held in June, to discuss the situation and talk about the Galwan Valley clash, in which 20 soldiers were martyred. "Neither has anyone intruded into our territory nor taken over any post," he said.

Aftermath After MoD "accepted" to intrusion, Rahul launched attack on PM

Notably, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is not convinced with PM Modi's assurance and has been targeting BJP citing the tensions. Rahul claims that China intruded into Indian territory and by concealing the truth the current government was dishonoring the martyred soldiers. Sharing a news report that detailed MoD's statement on intrusion, Rahul asked, "Why is the PM lying?"

Twitter Post Removing documents from websites won't change facts: Rahul Gandhi

Forget standing up to China, India’s PM lacks the courage even to name them.



Denying China is in our territory and removing documents from websites won’t change the facts.https://t.co/oQuxn77FRs — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2020

Details Talks happening but China disinterested to pull troops back