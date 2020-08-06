A man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl was arrested in Delhi, the police said on Thursday. The minor underwent surgery after the brutal sexual assault which reportedly left her bleeding constantly. The incident occurred in the Paschim Vihar locality of West Delhi on Tuesday. The girl has reportedly been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences.

Crime Girl attacked with heavy, sharp object

The police told The Indian Express that around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, the girl's neighbors saw her covered in blood and unable to stand in the balcony of her house. The girl's family was at work at the time and she was alone in the house. The police said she had been hit in the head five-six times with a heavy and sharp object.

Treatment After primary treatment, she was taken to AIIMS

The girl was rushed to a nearby clinic first where the doctors said she should be taken to a hospital given the extent of the injuries, according to TIE. She was then taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where, after undergoing primary treatment, the girl was referred to AIIMS at midnight. She had suffered injuries on her head, face, legs, and abdomen.

Information Victim put on ventilator support

Sources at AIIMS informed TIE that the girl was critical and had been put on ventilator support. She reportedly underwent two surgeries: one of the skull and another in the lower abdomen. A senior doctor said she had been admitted to the ICU.

Man arrested with help of CCTV footage

According to reports, the police have now arrested a man in connection with the incident. The accused was reportedly identified with the help of CCTV footage acquired from the scene. He also has a past criminal record. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited AIIMS earlier today, said that such criminals should not be allowed to roam freely.

Quote Doctors said next 24-48 hours critical: Kejriwal