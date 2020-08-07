Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned as Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General and will succeed incumbent Rajiv Mehrishi, who turns 65 tomorrow. Murmu had reportedly resigned following a controversy surrounding his statement over holding elections in the Union Territory of J&K. To recall, J&K was downgraded to a UT last August.

Career The IAS officer who became UT J&K's first L-G

A 1985-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, Murmu was the Joint Secretary of the Expenditure Department. After a long tenure in the Expenditure and Finances departments, he eventually went on to assume the post of the Lieutenant-General of the newly-created Union Territory of J&K, in October 2019, just one month before his retirement as Expenditure Secretary of Finance Ministry.

Details Murmu, PM Narendra Modi's aide, had differing opinions on polls

Murmu reportedly ran out of favors in J&K after he remarked last month that Assembly elections must be held soon. Subsequently, he invited the wrath of both the Centre and the Election Commission, with the latter asserting that the "timing of holding any election is its sole remit." He also got flak over his comments regarding the restoration of 4G internet services in Kashmir.

4G Apparently, Murmu found nothing wrong in restoration of 4G

Notably, Murmu also took a contrasting stand than the Centre on 4G services. Last month, Huzefa Ahmadi, who had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking restoration of 4G services, told the court that Murmu supported the cause as well. Murmu's observations contradicted the findings of a high-powered committee (HPC) headed by the Home Secretary. The committee believes 4G services would empower militants.

Conclusion Murmu out of J&K picture, BJP's Manoj Sinha replaced him