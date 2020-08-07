Nearly 80 tea estate workers are feared to be trapped after a massive landslide was triggered by heavy torrential rains in Kerala on Friday. Five people have reportedly died. People in the know said the incident happened in the Rajamalai area of the Idukki district. The area has been inundated by rainwater for three days now making rescue operations cumbersome. Here are more details.

What happened With loud roar, huge chunk of soil fell over quarters

According to The NewsMinute, a large chunk of soil fell on the quarters where plantation workers and their families were living. The portion of Pettimudi ascended in the early hours of Friday with a deafening roar, another report in TNIE said. The incident happened at the estate of Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Company and the victims are mostly natives of Tamil Nadu.

Rescue ops Rescue operations adversely affected due to heavy rains

While rescue officials were immediately pressed to service, they struggled to reach the site as most roads are blocked due to incessant rains. In fact, the Periyavarai bridge, which connects Munnar town to ground zero, was also washed away adding to woes. District Sub-Collector Prem Krishnan told the press that connectivity is a problem and they are trying to set up a network.

Details Situation serious, said minister; Vijayan sent NDRF teams

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekaran said the situation was extremely serious and added that authorities are trying to airlift those trapped. "Forest department officials reached the spot early. It's not yet clear as to when the landslide happened," he added. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed through a tweet that an NDRF team was deployed to aid in rescue. Another team from Thrissur will reach Idukki.

Twitter Post Here is Vijayan's tweet

An NDRF team has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamalai, Idukki.



Police, Fire Force, Forest Revenue officials have been instructed to join the rescue efforts.



Another team of NDRF, based in Thrissur, will soon reach Idukki.#KeralaRains — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 7, 2020

Appeal Vijayan called on IAF for help as well

Reportedly, Vijayan has also asked for help from IAF. Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that mobile medical teams and 15 ambulances were deployed to cater to the injured. She directed to ready more hospitals if needed. Around 10 people are recuperating at the Tata Global Beverages Limited High Range Hospital. Meanwhile, a landslide was also reported en route to the famed Sabarimala Temple.

Twitter Post The scenes are scary, to say the least

Praying for the victims of major landslide in the favourite tourist destination of Munnar in Kerala.



My heartfelt condolences to the victims their families.



Video: Courtesy @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/gtoSBMHzl6 — Mohd. Abdul Sattar (@SattarFarooqui) August 7, 2020

Rains Kerala unlikely to get respite from rains till August 9

This week, rains ravaged Idukki prompting officials to ban night travel. Several roads and highways have been submerged in water. Rising water levels in Muthirapuzha River caused flooding in low lying areas of Munnar, a popular tourist destination. Likewise, Wayanad also received heavy rainfall. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala could receive extremely heavy rainfall till August 9.

Twitter Post Red alert issued for Kerala