Revenge took a raunchy turn for Bengaluru's Avinash Prabhu, director of Kalmane Trading Private Limited, when an enraged employee sent him and his family sex toys as revenge for non-payment of Provident Fund dues. The employee, identified as Hariprasad Joshi, had long been requesting Prabhu to pay his PF. But Prabhu always refused, citing COVID as a reason. The details are laid out below.

Background Joshi and Prabhu often engaged in verbal spats over phone

Prabhu had refused to clear Joshi's PF because, according to the former, the firm had "temporarily stopped functioning" owing to the coronavirus outbreak. He also told the police that the previous business head had not submitted all the relevant documents. The two reportedly clashed on the phone several times, and at one point Prabhu outrightly refused to pay Joshi anything, which angered the employee.

Allegation "Uploaded my number on escort sites, sent abusive mails"

Prabhu's list of allegations is long. Apart from sending him and his family members sex toys, Joshi had, according to Prabhu, uploaded his and his wife's mobile numbers on various dating and escort websites. "He sent abusive mails to me, my wife and my children", Prabhu alleged in his FIR lodged at the Central CEN crime police station on Tuesday, reports TOI.

Statement Will get more details once suspect is in custody: Police

The police have said that they don't have all the details right now, but hope to find out more after the accused is in custody. "We found the phone number from which Prabhu had received the calls", said an officer. According to the police, Joshi was desperate for money and started harassing Prabhu after the latter "dared him to do whatever he could."

Complaint It is not clear when Joshi's employment started