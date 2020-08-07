An Air India Express flight coming from Dubai to Kerala's Kozhikode with as many as 184 passengers on board crashed after skidding off the runway while landing at the Karipur Airport on Friday. At least nine passengers have died, according to reports, while many others are said to be injured. Ambulances and fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Here are more details.

Details Incident comes amid heavy rainfall in the area

The Dubai-Kozhikode flight IX-1344, which is a Boeing 737, reportedly landed at around 7:45 pm at the Calicut International Airport. The aircraft appeared to have overshot the runway, reported News18 citing Air India Express sources. The incident reportedly took place due to the heavy rainfall in the airport area after 7:00 pm.

Twitter Post Here's a video from the incident at Kozhikode airport

#WATCH Kerala: Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) with 190 people onboard skidded during landing at Karipur Airport today. (Video source: Karipur Airport official) pic.twitter.com/aX90CYve90 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Pilot dead Pilot of the aircraft also among the dead

"Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur Airport at around 7.45 pm today," Kondotty Police was quoted as saying by ANI. After skidding off the runway, the aircraft split into two parts, which can be seen in the images from the site. Initial reports said the pilot of the aircraft also died in the mishap, while the co-pilot is critically injured.

Information At least 50 injured; 15 in serious condition: Authorities

Authorities said at least 50 people who were on the plane were injured, while 15 of them are in a critical condition. The Air India Express flight was part of the government's Vande Bharat Mission for evacuating Indians stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quote There were 6 crew members on board: Air India Express

Following the incident, Air India Express issued a statement, saying, "There were total 184 passengers, including 10 infants and 6 crew members, including two pilots, onboard Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) that skidded during landing at Karipur Airport today."

Rescue operations No fire reported at time of landing: Aviation Ministry official

Meanwhile, Rajeev Jain, Additional Director-General (Media) of the Civil Aviation Ministry, stated that no fire was reported on the aircraft at the time of landing. He added that rescue operations are underway and the injured are being taken to the hospital. "Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being rushed to Karipur Airport... for search & rescue," stated NDRF Director-General, SN Pradhan.

DGCA DGCA orders detailed probe into the matter

Notably, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed inquiry into the mishap. "A Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport & broke down in two pieces. Visibility was 2,000 meters at the time of landing," the DGCA Director said.

CM's directives Kerala CM instructs police, fire forces to take urgent action Credits:

Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has issued directives to the police and fire departments to take urgent action in wake of the mishap at the Karipur Airport. "Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash...in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support," he said.

Twitter Post Here are the helpline numbers