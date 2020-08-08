On Saturday, Noida's battle with the deadly coronavirus got a boost when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a 400-bed hospital dedicated to COVID-19 patients. The hospital, pegged as the largest one in UP, is situated in Sector 39 and is spread across eight floors. Originally meant as a state-run hospital, the raging health crisis forced authorities to upgrade the facility.

Details The hospital has a blood bank, diagnostics laboratory

The facility, whose inaugural name is Noida COVID Hospital (NCH), is complete with a diagnostics laboratory and a blood bank, a report in TOI said. Although most of the structure is ready, the hospital will take some time to admit patients. In the first phase, the report added, level 2 facility, having 168 beds, will become operational. It will take in symptomatic/critical patients.

Beds 17 beds meant for ICU, nine kept for emergencies

The health department has further demarcated the 168 beds. 17 will remain in ICU, nine have been kept for emergencies, and six will be deployed at the high dependency unit (HDU). The rest of the beds will be kept in the general ward. After L2, the plan is to start the L1 facility having 200 beds, for patients with mild symptoms.

Collaboration Tata Trusts worked with Gates Foundation for this hospital

Notably, for the hospital's development, Tata Trusts collaborated with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Tata Trusts equipped the hospitals with all necessary items like thermometers, oximeters, medicine carts, and nursing tables. There is also a staff dining area at the seventh floor. Till now, only GIMS, Child PGI, and Sharda Hospital, along with a few private hospitals treated COVID-19 patients of Noida.

Plans Noida DM said patients will be admitted soon

Reportedly, 22 doctors have been drafted for the facility. The hospital's administration will occupy the top floor. Noida DM Suhas LY is hopeful operations will start soon. "All patients from the district fever clinic, Sector 125 L1 COVID hospital, and anyone in home isolation who needs advanced medical treatment will be brought here," Suhas told the daily.

Statement NCH is the biggest COVID hospital in UP: Suhas

Further, he added, "Most districts have community health centers (CHS), primary health centers (PHC), or district hospitals. But no government hospital has been turned into a COVID facility. So, NCH is definitely the first and the biggest government COVID Hospital in the state." Till now, the highly contagious disease has taken 43 lives in Noida. The count of confirmed cases is 6,755.

Twitter Post Here are the visuals from the spot