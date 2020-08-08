In a shocking video that went viral today, a security guard at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was seen mercilessly beating up an elderly woman as she pleaded for help. The video sparked outrage among social media users, who demanded that the accused is arrested soon. Taking cognizance of the video, UP Police registered an FIR and arrested the guard. Here's more.

Facts The victim was mentally-challenged, came to hospital on Thursday

Reports state the woman, who is in her 80s, had taken shelter at the trauma center of Swaroop Rani Nehru hospital on Thursday night. The guard, Sanjay Mishra, is seen hitting her as she lies on the ground, screaming agonizing cries of pain. Her pain didn't have much impact on Mishra. The disturbing video, that went viral, was shot and uploaded by on-lookers.

Notably, two other men were seen in the video who were watching on as the woman cried for help. Shamefully, they did not do anything to help her, neither did they protest against the guard's behavior. As the video went viral, netizens vented out their anger on social media. Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) also tweeted the video, issuing a strong condemnation of the incident.

इंसानियत के लिए इस वायरल हो रहे वीडियो को दिखाना ज़रूरी है!



प्रयागराज के SRN अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए गई एक गरीब बुज़ुर्ग महिला के साथ गार्ड ने यह व्यवहार किया!



महिला की चाहे जो भी आर्थिक, मानसिक या शारीरिक स्थिति हो, ऐसा व्यवहार सहन करने वाले समाज को अपने आप पर थूक लेना चाहिए! pic.twitter.com/JG2MJ1lqhG — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) August 7, 2020

Aftermath Woman admitted at the same hospital afterwards

Following the incident, the woman was admitted to the same hospital and is undergoing treatment. Many users on Twitter directed their outrage towards the Uttar Pradesh government for the shameful incident. "This is how poor people will have access to healthcare @upgovt? Shameful to say the least. (sic)" wrote a user on Twitter, tagging the UP police in the post.

