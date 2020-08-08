The digital flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder from the Air India flight that crashed in Kerala Friday evening have been recovered, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday. The ill-fated flight, which was carrying passengers from Dubai to Kozhikode, overshot the runway, leading to the deaths of 18 people. Here are more details.

Details Civil Aviation Ministry's investigation agency looking into crash

Puri said in a tweet on Friday, "Digital Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder of the ill-fated aircraft have been retrieved. AAIB is conducting investigations." The AAIB or Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is the Civil Aviation Ministry's investigation agency. Puri had reached Kozhikode earlier in the day to monitor the situation and the implementation of relief measures.

Twitter Post You can view Puri's tweet here

Digital Flight Data Recorder Cockpit Voice Recorder of the ill-fated aircraft have been retrieved. AAIB is conducting investigations. pic.twitter.com/WCOPV5ETTf — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 8, 2020

Accident Flight IX 1344 fell into valley, split into two

At least 18 people, including the two pilots, were killed after the Air India Express flight IX 1344 overshot the runway, falling into a valley and breaking into two. The flight was carrying 190 people, including 184 passengers and six crew members, under the government's Vande Bharat Mission. The incident reportedly took place due to the heavy rainfall in the area after 7:00 pm.

Quote Heart goes out to families, friends of 18 deceased: Puri

Puri also extended condolences to the family of those deceased. The Minister wrote on Twitter, "My heart goes out to the families and friends of the 18 people who lost their lives in the air accident involving Flight IX-1344 in Kozhikode last evening and offer my heartfelt condolences." He added, "Reasons for the mishap are being investigated."

