Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure adequate care for doctors as many have contracted the virus. In the letter to the PM, the IMA noted that as many as 196 doctors across the country have succumbed to the virus. The development comes as the outbreak continues to worsen in India.

Doctors infected 196 doctors died of COVID-19; 40% were general practitioners

The IMA noted in its letter that 196 doctors have died of COVID-19 in India, out of which, 170 were those above the age of 50. Further, the doctors' body said that 40% of those deceased were general practitioners. A significant portion of the population consults general practitioners for symptoms such as fever and is hence the first point of contact, the IMA underlined.

Other concerns COVID-19 mortality rate among doctors at 'alarming' level

IMA Secretary General Dr. RV Asokan said the COVID-19 mortality rate among doctors has reached "alarming" levels. He said saving each doctor will ensure the safety of the thousands of patients who rely on them for care. Dr. Asokan noted, "Doctors who have died in the line of their professional duty merit favorable consideration for succor and solace to their families."

Quote 'Doctors, their family members not getting beds'

IMA National President Dr. Rajan Sharma said, "Further disturbing are the reports that state that the doctors and their family members are not getting beds for admission and deficiency of drugs in most of the cases." Dr. Sharma added, "The IMA thus requests the government of India to provide adequate attention for the safety and welfare of doctors during the pandemic."

Coronavirus In past two days, India has added 1.2 lakh cases