Last updated on Aug 08, 2020, 07:40 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure adequate care for doctors as many have contracted the virus.
In the letter to the PM, the IMA noted that as many as 196 doctors across the country have succumbed to the virus.
The development comes as the outbreak continues to worsen in India.
The IMA noted in its letter that 196 doctors have died of COVID-19 in India, out of which, 170 were those above the age of 50.
Further, the doctors' body said that 40% of those deceased were general practitioners. A significant portion of the population consults general practitioners for symptoms such as fever and is hence the first point of contact, the IMA underlined.
IMA Secretary General Dr. RV Asokan said the COVID-19 mortality rate among doctors has reached "alarming" levels. He said saving each doctor will ensure the safety of the thousands of patients who rely on them for care.
Dr. Asokan noted, "Doctors who have died in the line of their professional duty merit favorable consideration for succor and solace to their families."
IMA National President Dr. Rajan Sharma said, "Further disturbing are the reports that state that the doctors and their family members are not getting beds for admission and deficiency of drugs in most of the cases."
Dr. Sharma added, "The IMA thus requests the government of India to provide adequate attention for the safety and welfare of doctors during the pandemic."
As of Saturday morning, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed a total of 20,88,612 COVID-19 cases, after a single-day spike of 61,537 cases. The total cases include 42,518 deaths, 6,19,088 active cases, and 14,27,005 recoveries.
On Friday morning, the Ministry had reported a record single-day spike of 62,538 new cases, the first time that daily new cases crossed 60,000.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.