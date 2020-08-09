Last updated on Aug 09, 2020, 12:58 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
On Saturday, India saw a record single-day spike of over 63,000 new coronavirus infections. Saturday marked the third consecutive day that the daily new cases stood over 60,000.
The nationwide total has now reached 21.52 lakh while the death toll rose to 43,462.
At least eight states and union territories—Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Andaman and Nicobar—independently reported record spikes.
Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 20,88,612 COVID-19 cases, including 42,518 deaths, 6,19,088 active cases, and 14,27,005 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 21,51,945 cases and 43,462 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 14.79 lakh.
Maharashtra: 5,03,084 total cases, 17,367 deaths, 3,38,362 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 2,90,907 total cases, 4,808 deaths, 2,32,618 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 2,17,040 total cases, 1,939 deaths, 1,29,615 recoveries.
Karnataka: 1,72,102 total cases, 3,091 deaths, 89,238 recoveries.
Delhi: 1,44,127 total cases, 4,098 deaths, 1,29,362 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 1,18,038 total cases, 2,028 deaths, 69,833 recoveries.
West Bengal: 78,232 total cases, 1,731 deaths, 54,818 recoveries.
Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh reported record single-day spikes of 12,822, 7,178, and 4,660 cases.
Bihar reported 3,996 new cases—the biggest spike yet—bringing the total to 75,786, which includes 419 deaths and 48,673 recoveries.
A record spike of 1,420 cases took Kerala's tally to 33,120, including 20,862 recoveries. The death toll is 106, excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur.
Rajasthan reported a record spike of 1,171 new cases bringing the state's total to 51,328, including 778 deaths and 37,163 recoveries.
A record spike of 501 cases brought Uttarakhand's total to 9,402. 117 patients have died in the state while 5,963 have recovered.
Andaman and Nicobar saw a record spike of 129 cases, bringing the total to 1,351, including 20 deaths and 500 recoveries.
West Bengal reported 2,949 fresh cases, the second-biggest spike, while Delhi reported 1,404 new cases.
Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu saw massive spikes of 10,080 and 5,883 cases.
Odisha reported 1,643 new cases, bringing the total to 44,193, with 30,242 recoveries. The death toll is 259 (excluding 48 non-COVID deaths).
998 new cases took Punjab's total to 22,928, including 562 deaths and 14,860 recoveries.
