On Saturday, India saw a record single-day spike of over 63,000 new coronavirus infections. Saturday marked the third consecutive day that the daily new cases stood over 60,000.

The nationwide total has now reached 21.52 lakh while the death toll rose to 43,462.

At least eight states and union territories—Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Andaman and Nicobar—independently reported record spikes.