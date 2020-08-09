-
A man in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has been arrested for brutally thrashing his son after tying him upside down.
The man, identified as Guddu Khan (45) of Mewali village, was captured on a video filmed by the neighbors as he beat his 11-year-old son.
The incident reportedly took place on Friday evening and Khan has since been arrested.
Incident
Khan was angry because boy stole some wheat from home
According to The Times of India, the 11-year-old had stolen some wheat from home to buy sweets from a nearby shop, which left Khan angered.
Khan then stripped the boy, tied him upside down, and thrashed him.
The neighbors, who did not intervene and filmed the incident, said Khan had also poured hot water over his son.
Arrest
Khan arrested; son's statement to be recorded
Ravi Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police (Agra West), told TOI that Khan has been arrested for torturing his son.
Kumar said that the 11-year-old has been sent for a medical examination and his statement will be recorded for further action.
Khan reportedly has three children with his wife, who was away at her sister's house after a fight with him.
Quote
Case registered under relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act, IPC
The Station House Officer of Jagner, Kushalpal Singh, told TOI, "On basis of the viral video, a case has been registered against Guddu Khan for brutally beating his minor son under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Section 15 (punishment for cruelty to child) and IPC Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt)."