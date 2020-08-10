On Sunday, India reported over 61,000 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide total to 22.14 lakh. The death toll also rose to 44,466 with over 1,000 fresh fatalities. At least four states and union territories independently reported their biggest single-day spikes: Andhra Pradesh (10,820 new infections), Goa (506), Andaman and Nicobar (139), Chandigarh (89). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 21,53,011 COVID-19 cases, 43,379 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 21,53,011 COVID-19 cases, including 43,379 deaths, 6,28,747 active cases, and 14,80,884 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 22,14,040 cases and 44,466 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 15.34 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 5,15,332 total cases, 17,757 deaths, 3,51,710 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 2,96,901 total cases, 4,927 deaths, 2,38,638 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 2,27,860 total cases, 2,036 deaths, 1,38,712 recoveries. Karnataka: 1,78,087 total cases, 3,198 deaths, 93,908 recoveries. Delhi: 1,45,427 total cases, 4,111 deaths, 1,30,587 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 1,22,609 total cases, 2,069 deaths, 72,650 recoveries. West Bengal: 95,554 total cases, 2,059 deaths, 67,120 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Andhra Pradesh saw the biggest spike of 10,820 cases. Goa saw a record spike of 506 cases, bringing the total to 8,712, including 75 deaths and 5,995 recoveries. Andaman and Nicobar saw a record spike of 139 cases, bringing the total to 1,490, including 20 deaths and 648 recoveries. A record spike of 89 cases brought Chandigarh's total to 1,515 with 25 deaths and 904 recoveries.

Key updates Maharashtra reports over 12,000 cases; Odisha's tally crosses 45,000

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal reported massive single-day spikes of 12,248, 5,994, 5,985, 4,571, and 2,939 cases. 3,934 new cases brought Bihar's tally to 79,720. 429 patients have died in the state while 51,315 have recovered. Odisha reported 1,734 new cases, bringing the total to 45,927, with 31,785 recoveries. The death toll is 272 (excluding 49 non-COVID deaths).

Information 1,169 new cases reported in Delhi; Punjab's tally nears 24,000