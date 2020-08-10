Last updated on Aug 10, 2020, 02:39 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShalini Ojha
In a worrying turn of events, as many as 743 staff members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Andhra Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus and three have died, an official said on Sunday.
Among those who contracted the infection are priests working at the famed Lord Venkateswara Temple.
Despite concerning reports, the temple won't be closed again.
Here are more details.
The celebrated temple opened its gates in June, after being shut for more than two months due to coronavirus-induced restrictions. Till July 9, 90 staff members of TTD had tested positive.
Subsequently, the Andhra Pradesh government suggested shutting the shrine but TTD kept it open, evoking criticism that the temple allowed devotees to pray in a bid to fill its coffers.
In a letter to TTD, that manages the temple, a senior police official wrote, "In the interest of public health safety, the 'darshan' needs to be closed as it doesn't come under the emergency department (activities)."
However, the suggestion was spurned. Moreover, TTD that allowed 6,000 devotees for darshan initially, increased the number eventually while assuring that all precautions are being taken.
Talking about the tally, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal revealed that 402 people have defeated the virus as well.
On allegations that the ancient temple was kept open for donations, Singhal said they were respecting the demands of devotees who longed for darshan for over 80 days.
He claimed TTD was spending more money on COVID-measures than what it was getting from pilgrims.
Reports said the hilltop temple has been visited by 2.38 lakh since it re-opened. Further, TTD received Rs. 16.69 crore as Hundi collections and Rs 3.97 crore through e-Hundi.
Singhal clarified that those who have booked their darshans online but couldn't travel to Tirupati because of coronavirus, will not get a refund.
The refund program was only applicable during the lockdown, he explained.
To note, places of worship were shut in March, when a complete lockdown was enforced in India to contain coronavirus transmission. But as the lockdown crushed the economy, relaxations were given from June.
However, with the unlock phase, the coronavirus infections' tally rose as well.
It now stands at 2,217,645. Moreover, 44,499 have died of the disease. Fortunately, over 15 lakh have recovered.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.