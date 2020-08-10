In a worrying turn of events, as many as 743 staff members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Andhra Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus and three have died, an official said on Sunday. Among those who contracted the infection are priests working at the famed Lord Venkateswara Temple. Despite concerning reports, the temple won't be closed again. Here are more details.

Details Lord Venkateswara Temple opened in June, coronavirus infections soared

The celebrated temple opened its gates in June, after being shut for more than two months due to coronavirus-induced restrictions. Till July 9, 90 staff members of TTD had tested positive. Subsequently, the Andhra Pradesh government suggested shutting the shrine but TTD kept it open, evoking criticism that the temple allowed devotees to pray in a bid to fill its coffers.

Letter Andhra official said darshan needs to be closed

In a letter to TTD, that manages the temple, a senior police official wrote, "In the interest of public health safety, the 'darshan' needs to be closed as it doesn't come under the emergency department (activities)." However, the suggestion was spurned. Moreover, TTD that allowed 6,000 devotees for darshan initially, increased the number eventually while assuring that all precautions are being taken.

Statement Kept temple open for devotees, not donations: Official

Talking about the tally, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal revealed that 402 people have defeated the virus as well. On allegations that the ancient temple was kept open for donations, Singhal said they were respecting the demands of devotees who longed for darshan for over 80 days. He claimed TTD was spending more money on COVID-measures than what it was getting from pilgrims.

Donations TTD has got nearly Rs. 20 crore in donations

Reports said the hilltop temple has been visited by 2.38 lakh since it re-opened. Further, TTD received Rs. 16.69 crore as Hundi collections and Rs 3.97 crore through e-Hundi. Singhal clarified that those who have booked their darshans online but couldn't travel to Tirupati because of coronavirus, will not get a refund. The refund program was only applicable during the lockdown, he explained.

Numbers India, third worst-hit nation, has over 22L cases, 44K deaths