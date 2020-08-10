The landslide that occurred in Kerala on Friday, August 7, has claimed 43 lives so far, multiple reports said. The disaster took place when hit by incessant rains, a hillock on the tea estate near Munnar collapsed, burying dozens of people. Rescue and relief work in the area was impeded for a whole day because of bad weather. Here's more.

Background Landslide occurred when the Pettimudy Hill caved in after rain

Heavy rain had caused a part of the Pettilmudy hillock in Rajamalai, Idukki district, to come down, burying a huge number of workers under it. 17 dead bodies were uncovered under the slush yesterday with the help of sniffer dogs, S Premkrishnan, Devikulam Sub-Collector, told Times of India. However, around 30 people are still missing and the search is on, he added.

Quote Search for missing persons underway: Forest Minister

"All agencies of the state and a 200-strong NDRF team are actively engaged in the search, which has been expanded now. Incessant rain and poor visibility have affected the search,'' said Forest Minister K Raju. He visited the spot on Sunday.

Warning Number of missing could be higher, warned district administration

The landslide had destroyed at least 30 layams (houses of tea estate workers) and the damage could be worse. The body of a six-month-old has been recovered, an HT report said. Meanwhile, the Idukki district administration warned that the number of missing could rise since many students had returned to their homes in the area due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Compensation Earlier, government declared a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh

On Saturday, the day after the landslide, the Kerala government declared a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for the families of the victims. On this, Union Minister V Muraleedharan slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying he was discriminating against the poor as the families of the Kozhikode plane crash victims got Rs. 10 lakh. Vijayan refuted the charges, calling it an "initial announcement."

IMD warning Separately, IMD has issued red and orange alerts