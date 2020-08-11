On Monday, India reported roughly 52,000 new coronavirus infections, a significant dip compared to the past week. The nationwide total has now reached 22.67 lakh while the total number of deaths crossed 45,000. In Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, the death toll crossed 18,000 At least two states reported the biggest single-day spikes: Assam (3,900 new coronavirus infections) and Rajasthan (1,173). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 22,15,074 COVID-19 cases, 44,386 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 22,15,074 COVID-19 cases, including 44,386 deaths, 6,34,945 active cases, and 15,35,743 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 22,66,979 cases and 45,361 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 15.81 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 5,24,513 total cases, 18,050 deaths, 3,58,421 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 3,02,815 total cases, 5,041 deaths, 2,44,675 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 2,35,525 total cases, 2,116 deaths, 1,45,636 recoveries. Karnataka: 1,82,354 total cases, 3,312 deaths, 99,126 recoveries. Delhi: 1,46,134 total cases, 4,131 deaths, 1,31,657 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 1,26,722 total cases, 2,120 deaths, 76,724 recoveries. West Bengal: 98,459 total cases, 2,100 deaths, 70,328 recoveries.

Information These states recorded their biggest spikes

Assam reported 3,900 new cases, the biggest single-day spike yet, which brought the total to 61,737, including 151 deaths and 43,586 recoveries. A record spike of 1,173 cases brought Rajasthan's total to 53,670, which includes 800 deaths and 39,060 recoveries.

Key updates Bengal reports over 2,900 new cases; Bihar's tally nears 83,000

After nearly a week, Maharashtra reported under 10,000 new cases as 9,181 more people tested positive. For the fifth consecutive day, West Bengal reported over 2,900 new cases. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh reported massive spikes of 7,665, 5,914, 4,267, and 4,113 cases respectively. 3,021 new cases brought Bihar's tally to 82,741. 450 patients have died while 54,139 have recovered.

Key updates Telangana's tally crosses 80,000; 700 new cases in Delhi