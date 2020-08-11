Last updated on Aug 11, 2020, 02:24 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
On Monday, India reported roughly 52,000 new coronavirus infections, a significant dip compared to the past week.
The nationwide total has now reached 22.67 lakh while the total number of deaths crossed 45,000. In Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, the death toll crossed 18,000
At least two states reported the biggest single-day spikes: Assam (3,900 new coronavirus infections) and Rajasthan (1,173).
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 22,15,074 COVID-19 cases, including 44,386 deaths, 6,34,945 active cases, and 15,35,743 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 22,66,979 cases and 45,361 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 15.81 lakh.
Maharashtra: 5,24,513 total cases, 18,050 deaths, 3,58,421 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 3,02,815 total cases, 5,041 deaths, 2,44,675 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 2,35,525 total cases, 2,116 deaths, 1,45,636 recoveries.
Karnataka: 1,82,354 total cases, 3,312 deaths, 99,126 recoveries.
Delhi: 1,46,134 total cases, 4,131 deaths, 1,31,657 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 1,26,722 total cases, 2,120 deaths, 76,724 recoveries.
West Bengal: 98,459 total cases, 2,100 deaths, 70,328 recoveries.
Assam reported 3,900 new cases, the biggest single-day spike yet, which brought the total to 61,737, including 151 deaths and 43,586 recoveries. A record spike of 1,173 cases brought Rajasthan's total to 53,670, which includes 800 deaths and 39,060 recoveries.
After nearly a week, Maharashtra reported under 10,000 new cases as 9,181 more people tested positive.
For the fifth consecutive day, West Bengal reported over 2,900 new cases.
Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh reported massive spikes of 7,665, 5,914, 4,267, and 4,113 cases respectively.
3,021 new cases brought Bihar's tally to 82,741. 450 patients have died while 54,139 have recovered.
Telangana reported 1,256 new cases, which brought the total to 80,751, including 637 deaths and 57,586 recoveries.
986 new cases took Punjab's total to 24,889, including 604 deaths and 15,735 recoveries.
Delhi registered 707 new cases, the first time in six days that daily new cases fell under 1,000.
Uttarakhand reported 389 cases, bringing the total to 10,021, including 134 deaths and 6,301 recoveries.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.