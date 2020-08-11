In a new development, a police officer, who faced action over the custodial deaths of a father and son in police custody in June in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, died of coronavirus. The deceased, Special Sub-Inspector Paldurai, was among the ten accused. He reportedly contracted the virus while being lodged at the Madurai Central Prison. He was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital on July 24.

Background Context: Father and son were brutally thrashed by cops, died

In June, the brutal deaths of 62-year-old Jayaraj and his son 31-year-old Bennix sparked nationwide outrage. On June 19, Jayaraj, who owned a mobile shop in Sathankulam, was picked up for keeping his business open beyond permitted hours. Bennix later reached the station and argued over his father's detention. The two were beaten all night which resulted in their demise on June 22.

Aftermath After outrage, accused cops were taken to task; CBI intervened

Soon after the gruesome deaths, all ten accused were arrested. The Madras High Court took cognizance of the matter and directed Kovilpatti Judicial Magistrate Bharathidasan to conduct a probe. Thereafter, CBI stepped in. After getting permission from the Madras High Court, a CBI team, led by ASP VK Shukla, started a probe. Last month, the top agency got two-day custody of five accused cops.

Death Deceased had "uncontrolled diabetes", say doctors

While CBI continued with its probe, 56-year-old Paldurai remained in jail, where he possibly contracted the infection. Doctors at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) said that he was suffering from "uncontrolled diabetes." On Friday (August 7), his wife Mangayar Thilagam had complained that her husband was suffering from degraded health conditions. She wanted special medical attention for him and also wrote to Thoothukudi SP.

Outcome Magisterial probe to be requested into his death

The Indian Express reports that a magisterial probe will be most likely ordered into the death of Paldurai since he was a remand prisoner. Reports suggest he was undergoing treatment for diabetes even while being lodged in prison. Paldurai had been arrested in the custodial death case on July 8 by the Crime Branch- Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) of Tamil Nadu police.

Cases Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu have crossed three lakh