Noted Urdu poet Dr. Rahat Indori died on Tuesday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The news of Indori's death was reported mere hours after he revealed that he had contracted the infection. Indori was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Aurobindo hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where he died. He was 70 years old. Here are more details.

Details Indori had confirmed his diagnosis earlier today

Indori had tweeted Tuesday morning, "After showing initial COVID-19 symptoms, I was tested for the virus on Monday and I have been declared positive for the virus today." He had requested people to not call him or his family, adding that updates about his health would be shared through social media. This was his last tweet. He died of cardiac arrest, India Today reported.

Twitter Post You can view Indori's tweet here

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ



एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

Information 'He had 60% pneumonia,' says doctor

Dr. Vinod Bhandari of the Aurobindo Hospital also corroborated reports of cardiac arrest. He told Hindustan Times, "He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for COVID-19. He had 60% pneumonia."

Recent developments Indori's condition was stable, his son said earlier today

After posting the last tweet, Indori retweeted several news items about his health and tweets praying for his recovery. About an hour before Indori's death was reported, the poet had retweeted Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal's tweet, "Get Well Soon @rahatindori Ji." Incidentally, Beniwal had recently recovered from COVID-19 himself. Earlier in the day, Indori's son Stalaj had said that his condition was stable.

Life Who was Rahat Indori?