In a heart-warming tale of love and devotion, a Karnataka businessman got his late wife's statue built as a tribute. The lifelike statue is now installed in the house of Srinivas Murthy, 57, a resident of Koppal. Murthy's wife MVK Madhvi died in a car accident three years ago. Unwilling to host a housewarming ceremony without Madhvi, he took this step.

Background Wife died in a road accident while travelling to Tirupati

Madhvi was traveling on the Kolar highway when the car she was in came face-to-face with the truck. The driver tried to swerve around the truck but lost control and the car rammed into the heavy vehicle, killing Madhvi on the spot. Her two daughters, luckily, sustained only minor injuries and recovered soon. But the family never came to terms with the tragedy.

Love is eternal Businessman wanted his wife to be 'present' in new home

Srinivas recently moved into his new home, and he wanted his wife to be present in spirit since it was her dream to own a bungalow, reports The News Minute. He decided two years ago to build the house in her memory and had approached over 25 architects for ideas on dedicating his new home to his wife, but with no luck.

Details He eventually found the right idea

On a trip to Gadag, he met Mahesh Rangannadavaru, who gave him the idea to contact toymaking company Gombe Mane, who created a life-size silicone statue of his wife. So, now, a gold-and-pink saree clad 'Madhvi' sits on the sofa in their living room. The statue is strikingly lifelike and it's difficult to make out at first glance that it's not a real person.

Social Media Twitter users impressed with the statue and love story

As the story of the statue surfaced on Twitter, users were left in awe. One user remarked on the statue's uncanny resemblance to the deceased Madhavi, saying, "Whoever did this did a better job than Madame Tussauds." Another user said that the story was "heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time." Meanwhile, Murthy said the guests were also taken aback on seeing the statue.

Quote "Took a year to make the statue"

Reportedly, it took one year to complete the statue. "Our architect suggested I get a silicone statue instead of a wax statue as we live in Koppal, which is a hot place, and an AC can't be used all the time," said Murthy.

