On Tuesday, India reported a spike of over 61,000 coronavirus infections. The nationwide total has risen to 23.28 lakh while over 46,000 patients have died of the viral disease. At least four states and union territories independently reported record single-day spikes in cases: Uttar Pradesh (5,041 new cases), Bihar (4,071), Rajasthan (1,217), and Andaman and Nicobar (139). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 22,68,675 COVID-19 cases, 45,257 deaths

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 22,68,675 COVID-19 cases, including 45,257 deaths, 6,39,929 active cases, and 15,83,489 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 23,28,316 cases and 46,199 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 16.38 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 5,35,601 total cases, 18,306 deaths, 3,68,435 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 3,08,649 total cases, 5,159 deaths, 2,50,680 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 2,44,549 total cases, 2,203 deaths, 1,54,749 recoveries. Karnataka: 1,88,611 total cases, 3,398 deaths, 1,05,599 recoveries. Delhi: 1,47,391 total cases, 4,139 deaths, 1,32,384 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 1,31,763 total cases, 2,176 deaths, 80,589 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,01,390 total cases, 2,149 deaths, 73,395 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Uttar Pradesh reported 5,041 new cases, the biggest single-day spike so far. Tuesday marked the first time the state's daily new cases rose above 5,000. A record spike of 4,071 cases brought Bihar's total to 86,812, including 465 deaths and 57,039 recoveries. Rajasthan reported its biggest spike of 1,217 cases. The state's total has reached 54,887, including 811 deaths and 40,399 recoveries.

Information Andaman & Nicobar sees record spike of 139 cases

Andaman and Nicobar reported a record spike of 139 new cases in the past 24 hours, the same as August 9. The UT's total has reached 1,764, including 21 deaths and 749 recoveries.

Key updates 11,000 new cases in Maharashtra; Punjab reports 1,000 new cases

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu reported massive spikes of 11,088, 9,024, 6,257, and 5,834 cases. For the sixth consecutive day, West Bengal reported over 2,900 new cases. 2,669 new cases brought Assam's total to 64,406. A total of 155 patients have died in the state while 45,073 have recovered. Punjab's tally rose by 1,000, reaching 25,889, including 636 deaths and 16,790 recoveries.

Information MP's tally crosses 40,000; over 400 new cases in Goa