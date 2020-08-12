-
12 Aug 2020
After dip, coronavirus cases rising again in Delhi
Written byDyuti Biswas
After a brief lull in the rise of coronavirus cases, the numbers have started climbing up again in Delhi, with over 1,000 cases being reported almost daily.
The only exception was Monday when only 707 cases were recorded. On Saturday, four days ago, the city had recorded 1,404 fresh cases.
As per recent data, 4,139 have died of the virus in Delhi.
Case count
Delhi now has over 1.47 lakh cases
Delhi government data shows that 3,318 of the 13,000-plus government hospital beds in the city are now being used to treat COVID-19 patients.
According to a TOI report, the positivity rate in Delhi remains well above 5%.
Yesterday, Delhi recorded 1,257 new cases, taking the total tally to 147,391.
To note, the National Capital first crossed the 1 lakh-mark on July 6.
Initial days
Cases saw a dip in the initial days of August
Just a week ago, Delhi had declared a victory of sorts over coronavirus, when in the first few days of August, there was a marked decrease in the number of fresh patients per day.
From August 2 to 4, daily infections remained well below the 1,000-mark but shot up again after August 5.
On August 10, it got reduced back to a three-figure number.
Tests
As cases spiked, AAP said testing is not being compromised
According to the Delhi government, 38% of all tests are being done using the RT-PCR method, while the rest 62% of samples are being tested through the RAT (Rapid Antigen Testing) method.
Since the former is the current gold standard, experts are pushing for its number to be increased.
On July 27, the Delhi High Court had instructed the government to increase RT-PCR testing.
Quote
According to AIIMS Director, humidity is emboldening virus' spread
Commenting on the increase in coronavirus infections, Dr. Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director, said, "The weather certainly plays a role in the longevity of viruses. We have seen with H1N1 how cases increase during the rainy season due to low temperature and high humidity."
Ray of Hope
Notably, Delhi tops the country in recovery rate
While the current developments may seem distressing, all is not lost. Delhi currently is the topmost state in the country with respect to recovery rates.
The recovery rate in Delhi is 89.8%, followed by Haryana at 83.3%.
On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that the "recovery rate is now over 90%" and that "slowly and steadily, Delhi is defeating corona(virus)."
Experts' take
Wearing masks and maintaining distance still crucial
Although the tests done by RT-PCR are producing encouraging results, experts reminded that a cure is still far.
Dr. Arup Basu of Ganga Ram hospital said social distancing is all the more important now as people are moving around freely in Delhi.
Similarly, Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee of Apollo emphasized that social distancing and masks are the "key weapons" in this fight against COVID-19.