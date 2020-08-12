A man named Dalpat, an accused in the brutal gang-rape of a six-year-old in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly spotted in Amroha but couldn't be nabbed despite police being alerted, a report in TOI said. The accused was seen with country-made liquor near his native Mahmooodpur village on Monday. Two more people were involved in the heinous crime and they are also at large.

Context Girl was kidnapped while she was playing

On August 6, the girl was abducted by bike-borne men from outside her home in Garh Mukhteshwar while she was playing. After she didn't return, her parents approached police and a search operation was launched. Subsequently, she was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood. A medical examination revealed she was raped. She is undergoing treatment at a Meerut Hospital.

Arrests Six days on, police yet to arrest accused

Days after the incident, the police released sketches of the three accused. Hapur SP Sanjeev Suman had said earlier that the case will be solved soon and added that eight teams have been formed. But six days later, the accused are still on the run. Shockingly, even after being told that Dalpat could be in Amroha, police failed to arrest him.

Quote Days after three sketches, police released another photo of accused

Releasing one more photo of Dalpat recently, UP Police said, "Whoever can provide information about this man will be given a reward of Rs. 50,000. The name of the person who gives the information will not be revealed."

Details UP Police also released images of search ops