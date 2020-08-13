In a new development, Nritya Gopal Das, the head of Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya, tested coronavirus positive, reports said on Thursday. Mahant Das had shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week when he visited the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram Temple. Before the grand ceremony as well, a priest had contracted the infection.

What happened Only four people were on stage with PM Modi

After PM Modi laid a silver brick to kickstart the temple's construction, he came on stage to deliver a speech. Besides him, only four people were present on stage, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Mahant Das. Mahant Das also spoke on the auspicious occasion, saying he was thrilled to witness the historic day.

Details Earlier, Mahant Das said he wants early construction of temple