If you get a call from a number starting with +92, avoid it at all costs, the Ministry of Home Affairs' handle for Cyber-safety and cybersecurity has urged Indian citizens. These calls, the warning implies, can come from fraudsters, who may steal your money and vanish without leaving a trail behind. Here is all you need to know about it.

Warning "Calls may be used for soliciting sensitive information"

Issued on August 10, the alert from MHA warns against receiving a normal or even WhatApp call from numbers starting with +92, which is the country code of Pakistan. "These may be used for soliciting sensitive information" it adds, implying that the callers using these numbers can trick you into giving away confidential data, like OTPs or bank login details, required for stealing money.

Convincing They can use different techniques to convince you

Scammers, as we have seen on several occasions, can use a range of techniques to make themselves appear legitimate and convince an unsuspecting person into giving away their credentials or money. They can, for instance, pose as a representative from the bank, a company official offering a free trip or gift hamper, or even as a romantic partner in need of urgent money.

Impact Once you give details, there is no turning back

Once you fall for such a scam and share your details, there is no turning back, as the scammer will take no time to steal your money. They can wipe your account clean by either transferring money directly to another (fake) account or making online purchases. In either case, it becomes nearly impossible to get the money back.

Information So, do not answer these calls

That said, always avoid calls from numbers starting with +92, as suggested by the MHA. In case you do end up answering by mistake, keep in mind that you never have to share your credentials, log in details, and OTPs on call.

Protection Web and email scams are also possible