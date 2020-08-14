India on Thursday reported roughly 64,000 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide total to 24.6 lakh. Over 1,000 more fatalities also took the death toll past 48,000. At least six states and union territories independently reported record single-day spikes: West Bengal (2,997 new cases), Odisha (1,981), Kerala (1,564), Madhya Pradesh (1,014), Goa (570), and Chandigarh (91). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 23,96,637 COVID-19 cases, 47,033 deaths

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 23,96,637 COVID-19 cases, including 47,033 deaths, 6,53,622 active cases, and 16,95,982 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 24,59,500 cases and 48,151 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 17.5 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 5,60,126 total cases, 19,063 deaths, 3,90,948 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 3,20,355 total cases, 5,397 deaths, 2,61,459 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 2,64,142 total cases, 2,378 deaths, 1,70,924 recoveries. Karnataka: 2,03,200 total cases, 3,613 deaths, 1,21,242 recoveries. Delhi: 1,49,460 total cases, 4,167 deaths, 1,34,318 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 1,40,775 total cases, 2,280 deaths, 88,786 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,07,323 total cases, 2,259 deaths, 78,617 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

West Bengal reported 2,997 new cases, the biggest single-day spike yet. Madhya Pradesh reported a record 1,014 new cases. The state's total has now reached 42,618, including 1,065 deaths and 31,835 recoveries. Kerala reported 1,564 new cases—the biggest spike so far—taking the total to 39,708. 129 patients have died in the state (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur) while 25,688 have recovered.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

A record spike of 1,981 cases brought Odisha's total to 52,653 with 37,901 recoveries. The death toll is 314 (excluding 53 non-COVID deaths). Goa reported a record 570 new cases. The total has reached 10,494, including 91 deaths and 6,912 recoveries. Chandigarh also saw a record spike of 91 cases, bringing the total to 1,842, which includes 27 deaths and 1,076 recoveries.

Key updates Assam's tally crosses 70,000; Punjab reports over 1,000 new cases

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh reported massive spikes of 11,813, 9,996, 6,706, 5,835, and 4,537 cases respectively. 2,796 new cases in Assam took the state's total to 71,795. 169 patients have died in the state while 49,383 have recovered. Punjab reported over 1,000 new cases, which brought the state's total to 27,936, including 706 deaths and 17,839 recoveries.

Information Andaman's tally crosses 2,000; 950 new cases in Delhi