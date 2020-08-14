Last updated on Aug 14, 2020, 01:21 pm
Written byDyuti Biswas
Delhi is on high alert as reports of a possible terror strike in Delhi within the next few days have surfaced.
Khalistani groups abroad have been preparing for an attack on the Red Fort ever since US-based terrorist Gurpatwat Pannu offered a $125,000 (Rs. 9,371,350) award for anyone who would carry an attack on the monument on August 14, 15 or 16.
Following Pannu's declaration of the bounty, officials have strengthened security around the Red Fort fearing a lone wolf attack.
Several new layers of security have been added to the already existing set-up of the previous years.
Apart from the Khalistani threat, security measures have also been adopted, considering the coronavirus pandemic. Hi-tech temperature check gadgets and oximeters have been installed.
Last month, there were intelligence inputs suggesting that Pakistan-trained Taliban terrorists were planning to attack India on August 5 (anniversary of Article 370 abrogation) or around August 15.
A report in IndiaTV.com suggested that terrorists could penetrate through the Indo-Nepal border and the LoC.
Now, the martyrdom of two cops in J&K in a terrorist attack near Srinagar this morning also triggered fears further.
As per reports, entrances will be guarded by policemen in protective bodysuits who will frisk guests in an isolation chamber.
A special booth has also been created where every visitor would be undergoing a face scan after removing their masks. Speaking of masks, both masks and face shields are mandatory for tomorrow's event.
Further, the number of guests has also been reduced drastically.
All photo-journalists at the occasion will have to undergo compulsory health-check-ups.
Only journalists from government-approved agencies will be able to take close-ups of the VVIPs, including Prime Minister.
In terms of general security measures, all policemen have appealed to the guests to stay away if they displayed any kind of coronavirus symptoms in the last two weeks.
Keeping up with the changing times, the seating arrangements have been made in such a way that each person is seated at least a meter away from the next, suggested reports. The Red Fort this year will also not be graced by school children.
