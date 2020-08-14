Delhi is on high alert as reports of a possible terror strike in Delhi within the next few days have surfaced. Khalistani groups abroad have been preparing for an attack on the Red Fort ever since US-based terrorist Gurpatwat Pannu offered a $125,000 (Rs. 9,371,350) award for anyone who would carry an attack on the monument on August 14, 15 or 16. Here's more.

Fears Officials wary of Khalistani lone wolf attack

Following Pannu's declaration of the bounty, officials have strengthened security around the Red Fort fearing a lone wolf attack. Several new layers of security have been added to the already existing set-up of the previous years. Apart from the Khalistani threat, security measures have also been adopted, considering the coronavirus pandemic. Hi-tech temperature check gadgets and oximeters have been installed.

Background In July, another alert was issued

Last month, there were intelligence inputs suggesting that Pakistan-trained Taliban terrorists were planning to attack India on August 5 (anniversary of Article 370 abrogation) or around August 15. A report in IndiaTV.com suggested that terrorists could penetrate through the Indo-Nepal border and the LoC. Now, the martyrdom of two cops in J&K in a terrorist attack near Srinagar this morning also triggered fears further.

Security Obviously, security has been upped

As per reports, entrances will be guarded by policemen in protective bodysuits who will frisk guests in an isolation chamber. A special booth has also been created where every visitor would be undergoing a face scan after removing their masks. Speaking of masks, both masks and face shields are mandatory for tomorrow's event. Further, the number of guests has also been reduced drastically.

Preparations All photojournalists will need a health-check up

All photo-journalists at the occasion will have to undergo compulsory health-check-ups. Only journalists from government-approved agencies will be able to take close-ups of the VVIPs, including Prime Minister. In terms of general security measures, all policemen have appealed to the guests to stay away if they displayed any kind of coronavirus symptoms in the last two weeks.

Do you know? Meanwhile, social distancing will be strictly followed