14 Aug 2020
Two cops martyred as terrorists attack police party in J&K
Written byDyuti Biswas
India
Two cops belonging to the IRP battalion in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were martyred in a terrorist ambush along the Nowgam bypass, on the outskirts of Srinagar today.
The attack comes a day after three terrorist dens were busted by the police and two army battalions in Awantipora.
Police patrolling in Srinagar had intensified following the incident.
Here are more details.
Background
Previously, the police had busted three terror dens in Pulwama
On Thursday, the J&K Police along with 50 Rashtriya Rifles battalion and 130 CRPF personnel had busted three LeT (Laskar-e-Taiba) hideouts in Awantipora, Pulwama.
Several hand grenades, guns, and other explosive material were discovered; including UBGL grenades, UBGL throwers, ammonium nitrate-like substance, crude pipe bombs, and 1918 rounds of AK-47 guns.
The entire search operation was carried out in the Barsoo area of Awantipora.
Details
This was a second-attack on security forces in a week
Earlier, on Wednesday, a Quick Reaction Team was attacked along the Srinagar-Baramulla Highway at a place called Hygam, reports NDTV.
In today's attack, a total of three policemen were injured. Two of them succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to the hospital.
This attack is particularly significant since it comes just a day ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
Twitter Post
The official handle of J&K police has posted a tweet
#Terrorists fired #indiscriminately upon police party near #Nowgam Bypass. 03 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where 02 among them attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 14, 2020
Statement
JeM responsible for attack: IG of Kashmir Police
Inspector-General of J&K Police, Vijay Kumar has said that Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were responsible for today's ambush. "One of the terrorists was hiding behind and started firing. We have identified him. He is from the JeM group," he said.
The area has been cordoned off immediately after the incident. A police source told ANI that a search operation by the Army and police is on.
Outcome
Srinagar, whole of Kashmir on high alert
The incident has put the entire UT on high alert, with army troops and police personnel intensifying patrolling on the streets.
Coming on the heels of Independence Day, this incident has rattled the ranks among security forces.
The Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium where tomorrow's Independence Day functions will be held is being kept under hawk-eyed scrutiny, with random vehicles being searched in the area.