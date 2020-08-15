-
On Saturday, India's 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort, for a seventh straight time. He first unfurled the tricolor at the Mughal-era monument in 2014.
Before the ceremony, he put out a tweet congratulating Indians on the auspicious day and sent best wishes. "Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" the Prime Minister's tweet read.
What happened
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh received PM Modi
PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar. He also received the Guard of Honour contingent, which comprised of an officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police.
The cops from Delhi Police who were part of this contingent were quarantined till August 15.
Twitter Post
Spot visuals: PM Modi unfurled the tricolor
Arrangements
Event was planned considering COVID-19 situation
Before going to Red Fort, PM Modi visited Rajghat, the resting place of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and paid homage.
This year, the celebrations at Red Fort were watered-down, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. As opposed to 900-1,000 people who witness the PM speaking live, nearly 250 were in attendance, reports suggested earlier.
Schoolchildren were also omitted from today's event.
Crisis
India is burdened with coronavirus cases, deaths nearing 50,000-mark
The entire country, much like the rest of the globe, has slipped into uncertainty due to the raging pandemic. India is now the third worst-affected nation after the United States and Brazil.
At the time of the press, India's coronavirus tally stood at 2,525,222, and death count at 49,134.
Fortunately, India's recovery rate is one of the best in the world at nearly 70%.