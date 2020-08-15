On Saturday, India's 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort, for a seventh straight time. He first unfurled the tricolor at the Mughal-era monument in 2014. Before the ceremony, he put out a tweet congratulating Indians on the auspicious day and sent best wishes. "Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" the Prime Minister's tweet read.

What happened Defense Minister Rajnath Singh received PM Modi

PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar. He also received the Guard of Honour contingent, which comprised of an officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police. The cops from Delhi Police who were part of this contingent were quarantined till August 15.

Twitter Post Spot visuals: PM Modi unfurled the tricolor

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on #IndependenceDay today.



The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag. pic.twitter.com/qXs19V1GUi — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Arrangements Event was planned considering COVID-19 situation

Before going to Red Fort, PM Modi visited Rajghat, the resting place of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and paid homage. This year, the celebrations at Red Fort were watered-down, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. As opposed to 900-1,000 people who witness the PM speaking live, nearly 250 were in attendance, reports suggested earlier. Schoolchildren were also omitted from today's event.

Crisis India is burdened with coronavirus cases, deaths nearing 50,000-mark