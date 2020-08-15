After unfurling the tricolor at the Red Fort on India's 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, noting that the country is witnessing unprecedented times. In a major announcement, he said National Digital Health Mission will be launched, wherein every citizen will get a health ID. He also said NCC will be expanded to 173 border and coastal districts.

Vaccines Blueprint for dispersing coronavirus vaccine ready: PM Modi

PM Modi said that a blueprint to make coronavirus vaccine available in the country has been readied. The vaccines will be distributed "as soon as scientists give a green signal to 3 vaccines in the final stages of testing," he added. Just yesterday, India's first indigenously developed vaccine — COVAXIN — was found to be safe in early trials.

Speech PM Modi thanked corona warriors for their tireless dedication

At the outset he spoke about corona warriors, saying police personnel, sanitation workers, ambulance drivers, have been working round the clock for months now. He underscored that many people lost their lives in the crisis and expressed condolences. PM Modi also mentioned floods that have ravaged some states and landslides. "During tragic times, both Centre and states worked together," he went on.

Quote Let us not forget our freedom fighters: PM Modi

"This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary, and police ensuring our safety," he said.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat PM Modi amplified 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' message

Quickly talking about Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a campaign for which he announced a Rs. 20 lakh crore stimulus package, he said it was high time for India to become self-reliant. Citing the example of Indian families, he said children are expected to become independent by 20-21 years of age. "If we want India to become self-reliant 74 years after freedom, it isn't unfair," he added.

Message He reminded of all India achieved during coronavirus crisis

PM Modi said that he is confident that countrymen will rise up to the occasion. "I am confident of the abilities, confidence, and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal," he added. He also reminded that India never produced N95 masks, or PPE kits, or ventilators, but started production recently.

Details From 'Make in India' to 'Make for World'

He said India should not only abide by "Make in India," but also focus on "Make for World." He reiterated that until Indians are "vocal for local," not much will change. PM Modi added that country's infrastructure has to be interlinked and that "Overall Infrastructure Development" should get attention. For this, National Infrastructure Pipeline Project will help, he announced.

Quote 7,000 projects identified for infra push: PM Modi

"About 7,000 projects of different sectors have been identified to bring a new revolution in infrastructure. We have to remove silos and the entire country has to move towards multi-modal connectivity infrastructure," he added.

Statement PM Modi said money reached the poor without "leakage"

Speaking of what his government achieved in the last few years, PM Modi said the money was transferred into bank accounts of poor. "Earlier, no one could imagine that if Rs. 1 was dispersed from Delhi, the complete amount would reach the poor. But the situation has now changed," he added. He also said that Jal Jeevan Mission helped millions of Indians.

Quote Middle class has to grow, said PM Modi

PM Modi said that India's growth depends on the middle class. "Whenever the middle class got opportunities, it showed what it is capable of," he added. The BJP leader said less interference in their lives was essential.

NEP "New education policy will change the face of India's education"