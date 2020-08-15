With the world counting on a coronavirus vaccine to save it from the disease that has taken 763,572 lives so far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is ready to mass-produce the vaccine once it's developed. Speaking on 74th Independence Day from the red sandstone monument, the Red Fort, he said three indigenous vaccines were in different phases of trials. Here's more.

Statement "Not one, not two, but three vaccines in trials"

PM Modi, who has been addressing the nation frequently since the disease's outbreak, said that everyone was eyeing a vaccine. "Not one, not two, as many as three coronavirus vaccines are being tested in India," he said giving hope to a country adversely affected by the virus, which has its origins in China. He said the government was waiting for approval from scientists.

Quote He said infrastructure to make vaccine available is ready

"As soon as our experts and scientists give the green signal, a Made in India COVID-19 vaccine will be available soon. We have prepared the infrastructure to provide the vaccine to every person in the country," he went on.

Vaccines Yesterday, reports said COVAXIN's trials yielded positive results

Three vaccines, being made by Bharat Biotech International, Zydus Cadila, and Serum Institute of India, are being tested in India. Yesterday, reports said that Bharat Biotech's vaccine — COVAXIN — was found to be safe in initial trials. Dr. Savita Verma, the in-charge of clinical Phase-1 study at PGI Rohtak, said the dose didn't have side-effects. AIIMS' Dr. Sanjay Rai also made similar conclusions.

SII India's Serum Institute already involved in vaccine work

It's pertinent to note that SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has already joined hands with Oxford University, whose ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 yielded encouraging results in human trials, and American biotech company Novavax, which is also working on the vaccine, to mass-produce doses when the final rounds are finished. Earlier, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla had said each dose would cost $3 (Rs. 224 approximately).

Deadline ICMR's August 15 deadline sparked disbelief among scientists

Earlier, ICMR, the body leading India's coronavirus fight, sparked criticism for giving an August 15 deadline for the world's first vaccine. In a letter sent to 12 institutes, where COVAXIN trials were happening, ICMR's Director-General Balram Bhargava said, "It is envisaged to launch the vaccine for public health use latest by 15th August 2020 after completion of all clinical trials."

Case Close to 50,000 have died in India