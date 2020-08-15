In a gory incident reported from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, the head of a village was shot dead yesterday, following which a mob went on a rampage, torching vehicles and ransacking a police station. The village head named Satyameva Jayate (Pappu Ram) was shot six times during the day. Reportedly, the accused visited the victim's house and informed his family about his demise.

Outcome Deceased belonged to SC community, police rushed to scene

After the mindless violence, a heavy police force was rushed to the site but tensions are still simmering. According to several reports, a child lost his life when the mob frenzy was underway. Jayate was killed within 500 meter of his home by known men. He reportedly belonged to the SC/ST community and his family will receive 50% of the compensation under SC/ST Act.

Course of action Hunt for accused on, police officials suspended

The accused have been identified as Golu Singh and Priyanshu. Azamgarh DIG Subhash Chandra Dubey said that he had instructed the Superintendent of Police to arrest them "within 12 hours." He also said that there were two more people allegedly involved in the murder. Following the incident, police officials Shiv Bhajan and Tarwa Manjay Kumar have been suspended from duty.

Statement "Will identify causes of child's death soon"

The nine-year-old boy who died in the stampede has been identified as Suraj. According to a report in Indian Express, he was killed in the stampede which ensued when the mob ran towards the police outpost. "More details regarding the death of the child will come out after post-mortem," said DIG Dubey. The protesters were around 100-150 in number, he said.

Case registered CM Yogi ordered registration of case under NSA

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the case into cognizance and directed state officials to file a case under the National Security Act (NSA). A case has also been filed under the Gangster Act, according to a tweet by a government agency, reported by ANI. The CM has declared a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each for families of Suraj and Jayate.

Throwback This was second sarpanch-related incident to happen in two days

This incident is the latest in a series of such gun violence-related incidents in the state of Uttar Pradesh and especially the Azamgarh district. Just yesterday, PTI reported that a man along with his son was shot dead, allegedly by the husband of the Rashulpur Dudhar village sarpanch. The accused in the incident Lalbahadur Yadav and deceased Hiralal, both had criminal backgrounds, police said.

